Tash Sultana Share New Song 'Hold On' And Announce U.S. Tour

(SRO) Fresh from selling out the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in minutes, Tash Sultana announces a massive U.S. summer tour. The dates kick off June 10 in San Diego and includes stops in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Houston, and more before wrapping in Jacksonville.
TASH will bring their signature electrifying energy and genre-blurring sound to fans nationwide. With a reputation for mesmerizing live performances, TASH is ready to deliver an unforgettable experience.
Today Tash shares their latest offering "Hold On," a powerful anthem of resilience-an electrifying outcry against the unseen weight of their wife's recent cancer diagnosis. Through raw emotion and unwavering strength, it channels exhaustion into defiance, anger into power, and struggle into an unbreakable will to keep pushing forward.
"Some moments change everything," Tash reflects. "'Hold On' is for my wife. It's for anyone who's ever had to find strength when life pulls the ground out from under you. Hope this one reaches whoever needs it."
Tueday June 10 | The Randy Shell At Jacobs Park, San Diego, Ca
Wednesday June 11 | Hard Rock Live - Sacramento, Wheatland, Ca
Friday June 13 | The Masonic, San Francisco, Ca
Saturday June 14 | Shrine Expo Hall, Los Angeles, Ca
Sunday June 15 | The Van Buren, Phoenix, Az
Tuesday June 17 | The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factor, Irving, Tx
Wednesday June 18 | Bayou Music Centre, Houston, Tx
**Friday June 20 | Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, Co
Saturday June 21 | Dillon Amphitheatre, Dillon, Co
Sunday June 22 | Tba, Salt Lake City, Ut
Tuesday June 24 | Knitting Factory Concert House, Boise, Id
Wednesday June 25 | Knitting Factory Concert House, Spokane, Wa
Friday June 27 | Edgefield Concerts On The Lawn, Troutdale, Or
Saturday June 28 | Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville, Wa
Sunday June 29 | Britt Music & Arts Festival - Britt Pavilion, Jacksonville, Or
**Sold out
