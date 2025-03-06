Watch Taylor Bickett's 'The Crime' Video

(CCM) Nashville-based singer-songwriter Taylor Bickett is excited to share her new single, "The Crime," along with its accompanying music video. A No Storage Production, the video is directed by Meg Darbourne, produced by Amanda Maddocks, and features an all-female cast and crew including Devon Gabriella, Sophie Holohan, Enny Owls and more.

Born from a deeply personal and traumatic event, "The Crime" addresses the female experience, with the hope of empowering women and raising awareness to prevent violence against women.

In celebration of Women's History Month, Taylor has partnered with The Circle, a charity founded by Annie Lennox dedicated to preventing violence against women. Proceeds from "The Crime" will be donated to support the organization's vital work.

Taylor describes the song as both personal and universal: "While born from a specific traumatic event, this song is ultimately about the female experience. The threat of violence is never absent, and every woman has felt that fear-the one that causes us to grip our keys at night or cover our drinks at bars. I hope that this song can empower women to come together and share their stories. We don't have to accept violence just because it's all we've ever known."

"The Crime" is now available on all digital platforms, providing a raw and emotional anthem that many women will find deeply relatable.

In addition to the new single, Taylor Bickett is announcing a special solo acoustic tour with shows in Nashville, New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and Chicago.

