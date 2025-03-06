Watch Taylor Bickett's 'The Crime' Video

(CCM) Nashville-based singer-songwriter Taylor Bickett is excited to share her new single, "The Crime," along with its accompanying music video. A No Storage Production, the video is directed by Meg Darbourne, produced by Amanda Maddocks, and features an all-female cast and crew including Devon Gabriella, Sophie Holohan, Enny Owls and more.
Born from a deeply personal and traumatic event, "The Crime" addresses the female experience, with the hope of empowering women and raising awareness to prevent violence against women.
In celebration of Women's History Month, Taylor has partnered with The Circle, a charity founded by Annie Lennox dedicated to preventing violence against women. Proceeds from "The Crime" will be donated to support the organization's vital work.
Taylor describes the song as both personal and universal: "While born from a specific traumatic event, this song is ultimately about the female experience. The threat of violence is never absent, and every woman has felt that fear-the one that causes us to grip our keys at night or cover our drinks at bars. I hope that this song can empower women to come together and share their stories. We don't have to accept violence just because it's all we've ever known."
"The Crime" is now available on all digital platforms, providing a raw and emotional anthem that many women will find deeply relatable.
In addition to the new single, Taylor Bickett is announcing a special solo acoustic tour with shows in Nashville, New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and Chicago.
Kansas Frontman Ronnie Platt Recovering From Cancer Surgery- Ghost's Tobias Forge Explains Why 'Skeleta' Is Not 'Impera II'- more
Ghost Deliver 'Satanized' Video To Herald 'Skeleta' Album- Watch Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII Trailer- more
Dolly Parton's Husband Carl Dean Dead At 82- -Ryan Bingham Announces The All Night Long TourBlake Shelton Launches Friends & Heroes Tour- more
International Women's Day 2025: We Salute You!
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona
Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee
Harakiri for the Sky - Scorched Earth
The Doors Fans Can Visit Historic Locations With New Maps Guide
Guns N' Roses, Linkin Park, Slipknot, A7X Lead Rock For People Lineup
Spineshank Reunite For The Height of Callousness 25th Anniversary Tour
Tash Sultana Share New Song 'Hold On' And Announce U.S. Tour
EMF and Spacehog Announce U.S. Tour
STARSET Reveal 'dark things' Video
Alestorm To Deliver 'The Thunderfist Chronicles' In June
Wilderado Plot Headline Shows Ahead Of The Head And The Heart Tour