Wilderado Plot Headline Shows Ahead Of The Head And The Heart Tour

(The Syndicate) Wilderado announced a week of headline shows in July, just ahead of their summer tour with Seattle's The Head and The Heart. The newly added dates kick off July 23rd at Atlanta's Variety Playhouse and wrap up July 29th at DC's 9:30 Club.

The band has also confirmed a headline performance on April 12th at Love Street Music and Arts Festival in Houston, TX, a June 21st performance at Scissortail Park Festival in Oklahoma City, along with a special May 25th show at Nantucket's Dreamland Film & Cultural Center. These dates expand an already stacked summer and fall schedule, which includes performances at Bonnaroo, Boston Calling, and Red Rocks on October 9th with The Revivalists.

Tulsa's Wilderado - Max Rainer (lead singer, guitarist), Tyler Wimpee (guitarist, vocals), Justin Kila (drums) - continue to tour behind their latest full-length album Talker, released last fall via Bright Antenna Records. The album's lead single "Higher Than Most," which the band performed live on CBS Saturday Morning in January, is climbing the Alternative Radio chart, currently sitting in the Top 25.

Recorded in Norman, OK with producers James McAlister (Gracie Abrams, The National) and Chad Copelin (Sufjan Stevens, SYML), Talker showcases Wilderado's signature mix of expansive indie rock, soaring harmonies, and open-road Americana. Known for adventurous arrangements and razor-sharp songwriting, the album builds on the momentum of their 2021 self-titled debut album, which earned the band their late-night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and morning TV debut on CBS Saturday Morning.

Alongside Talker, Wilderado's recent highlights include contributing a cover of Richard Thompson's "Wall Of Death" to the Grammy-nominated Twisters soundtrack, with frontman Rainer making an on-screen appearance in the film. They also delivered a standout performance at Lollapalooza and released their first ever live LP, Wilderado Live, capturing fan favorites like "Surefire" and "Head Right"-both Top 10 Alternative hits.

CONFIRMED WILDERADO TOUR DATES

April 12 at Love Street Music & Arts Festival in Houston, TX

May 23 at Boston Calling (Harvard Athletic Complex) in Boston, MA

25 at Dreamland Film & Cultural Center in Nantucket, MA

June 12 at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, TN

21 at Scissortail Park Festival in Oklahoma City, OK

July 23 at Variety Playhouse in Atlanta, GA#

25 at The Windjammer in Isle of Palms, SC#

26 at The Windjammer in Isle of Palms, SC#

27 at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater in Wilmington, NC#

29 at 9:30 Club in Washington, DC#

July 31 at Stone Pony Summerstage in Asbury Park, NJ*

Aug. 1 at Riverfront Amphitheater in Richmond, VA*

Aug 2 at Riverfront Park in Harrisburg, PA*

Aug 3 at Stage AE - Club in Pittsburgh, PA*

Aug 5 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in Cleveland, OH*

Aug 6 at Everwise Amphitheater in Indianapolis, IN*

Aug 7 at Meijer Gardens in Grand Rapids, MI*

Aug 8 at The Salt Shed - Fairgrounds in Chicago, IL*

Aug 10 at The Astro Amphitheater, La Vista, NE*

Aug 13 at Ogden Amphitheater in Ogden, UT*

Aug 14 at Outlaw Field in Boise, ID*

Aug 15 at Edgefield Amphitheater in Troutdale, OR*

Oct. 9 at Red Rocks with The Revivalists in Morrison, CO

* supporting The Head and The Heart

# headline dates

