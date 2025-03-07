Anberlin 'A Day Late' With New Video

(The Syndicate) As Anberlin continues their celebration of Never Take Friendship Personal, the alternative outfit released a new music video for "A Day Late" from their quintessential album celebrating its twenty year anniversary, now featuring Matty Mullins on vocals. Directed by Jacob Moniz & Nate Young, the music video was filmed at the start of tour.

After their highly anticipated performance at last year's When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, NV, featuring a surprise collaboration on stage with Stephen Christian, Anberlin announced they'll be hitting the road this Spring on a headlining tour to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of Never Take Friendship Personal. In addition, Copeland will be joining them to perform In Motion in its entirety. The Dangerous Summer, Spitalfield and Madina Lake will also support on select dates.

On the current tour, bassist Deon Rexroat shares, "We're celebrating 20 years of Never Take Friendship Personal and we couldn't be more stoked to play one of our favorite albums front to back in some of our favorite cities in America. We're also excited to be touring with our oldest friends in Copeland, for the first time ever, while they play In Motion, in its entirety, along with The Dangerous Summer, Spitalfield, and Madina Lake.. Let's PARTY!"

NEVER TAKE FRIENDSHIP PERSONAL TWENTIETH ANNIVERSARY UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

Mar 07 - Tempe, AZ at The Marquee*^

Mar 08 - Pioneertown, CA at Pappy + Harriet's*^

Mar 09 - Las Vegas, NV at Brooklyn Bowl*^

Mar 11 - San Diego, CA at House of Blues*%

Mar 13 - Santa Ana, CA at The Observatory*%

Mar 15 - San Francisco, CA at Regency Ballroom*%

Mar 17 - Portland, OR at Hawthorne Theatre*%

Mar 18 - Seattle, WA at The Crocodile*%

Mar 20 - Boise, ID at Treefort Music Hall*%

Mar 21 - Salt Lake City, UT at The Depot*%

Mar 22 - Denver, CO at Summit*%

Mar 24 - Kansas City, MO at Madrid Theatre*#

Mar 25 - Minneapolis, MN at Varsity Theater*#

Mar 28 - St. Louis, MO at Delmar Hall*#

Mar 29 - Milwaukee, WI at The Rave*#

Mar 30 - Detroit, MI at The Majestic Theatre*#

Mar 31 - Columbus, OH at Athenaeum*#

Apr 02 - Charlotte, NC at Neighborhood Theatre*#

Apr 03 - Atlanta, GA at The Masquerade*#

Apr 05 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL at Revolution Live*#

Apr 06 - Orlando, FL at House of Blues*#

Jun 04 - Porto Alegre, Brazil at Araújo Vianna Auditorium

Jun 06 - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil at Fundição Progresso

Jun 07 - São Paulo, Brazil at Audio

Jun 08 - São Paulo, Brazil at Audio

Jun 20 - Kansas City, KS at Not Just A "Phase" Fest

* with Copeland

^ with The Dangerous Summer

% with Spitalfield

# with Madina Lake

