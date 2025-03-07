Anberlin 'A Day Late' With New Video

(The Syndicate) As Anberlin continues their celebration of Never Take Friendship Personal, the alternative outfit released a new music video for "A Day Late" from their quintessential album celebrating its twenty year anniversary, now featuring Matty Mullins on vocals. Directed by Jacob Moniz & Nate Young, the music video was filmed at the start of tour.
After their highly anticipated performance at last year's When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, NV, featuring a surprise collaboration on stage with Stephen Christian, Anberlin announced they'll be hitting the road this Spring on a headlining tour to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of Never Take Friendship Personal. In addition, Copeland will be joining them to perform In Motion in its entirety. The Dangerous Summer, Spitalfield and Madina Lake will also support on select dates.
On the current tour, bassist Deon Rexroat shares, "We're celebrating 20 years of Never Take Friendship Personal and we couldn't be more stoked to play one of our favorite albums front to back in some of our favorite cities in America. We're also excited to be touring with our oldest friends in Copeland, for the first time ever, while they play In Motion, in its entirety, along with The Dangerous Summer, Spitalfield, and Madina Lake.. Let's PARTY!"
NEVER TAKE FRIENDSHIP PERSONAL TWENTIETH ANNIVERSARY UPCOMING TOUR DATES:
Mar 07 - Tempe, AZ at The Marquee*^
Mar 08 - Pioneertown, CA at Pappy + Harriet's*^
Mar 09 - Las Vegas, NV at Brooklyn Bowl*^
Mar 11 - San Diego, CA at House of Blues*%
Mar 13 - Santa Ana, CA at The Observatory*%
Mar 15 - San Francisco, CA at Regency Ballroom*%
Mar 17 - Portland, OR at Hawthorne Theatre*%
Mar 18 - Seattle, WA at The Crocodile*%
Mar 20 - Boise, ID at Treefort Music Hall*%
Mar 21 - Salt Lake City, UT at The Depot*%
Mar 22 - Denver, CO at Summit*%
Mar 24 - Kansas City, MO at Madrid Theatre*#
Mar 25 - Minneapolis, MN at Varsity Theater*#
Mar 28 - St. Louis, MO at Delmar Hall*#
Mar 29 - Milwaukee, WI at The Rave*#
Mar 30 - Detroit, MI at The Majestic Theatre*#
Mar 31 - Columbus, OH at Athenaeum*#
Apr 02 - Charlotte, NC at Neighborhood Theatre*#
Apr 03 - Atlanta, GA at The Masquerade*#
Apr 05 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL at Revolution Live*#
Apr 06 - Orlando, FL at House of Blues*#
Jun 04 - Porto Alegre, Brazil at Araújo Vianna Auditorium
Jun 06 - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil at Fundição Progresso
Jun 07 - São Paulo, Brazil at Audio
Jun 08 - São Paulo, Brazil at Audio
Jun 20 - Kansas City, KS at Not Just A "Phase" Fest
* with Copeland
^ with The Dangerous Summer
% with Spitalfield
# with Madina Lake
Anberlin Releasing Sci-Fi Graphic Novel
Anberlin Plot Never Take Friendship Personal 20th Anniversary Tour
Anberlin Surprise Fans With 'High Stakes' Release
Anberlin Reveal 'Seven' Video As 'Vega' Album Arrives
The Damned Cofounder Brian James Dead At 70- Mastodon Shock Fans By Splitting With Brent Hinds- Spiritbox Stream New Album 'Tsunami Sea'- more
Spineshank Reunite For The Height of Callousness 25th Anniversary Tour- Kansas Frontman Ronnie Platt Recovering From Cancer Surgery- Ghost- more
Tim McGraw Revisits 'Paper Umbrellas' With Parker McCollum- Kenny Rogers' Classic 'The Gambler' Given EDM Makeover- more
Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant
International Women's Day 2025: We Salute You!
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona
Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee
The Damned Cofounder Brian James Dead At 70
Robert Jon & The Wreck Team With John Oats And Dave Cob For 'Long Gone'
Raging Speedhorn Deliver New Album 'Night Wolf'
The Wrecks Unleash New Song 'Speed'
Mastodon Shock Fans By Splitting With Brent Hinds
Sebastian Bach To Headline The Rock from the Heart Benefit Concert
Leaves' Eyes Ink Deal With Reigning Phoenix Music
Wolves at the Gate Preview New Album With 'Parasite' Video