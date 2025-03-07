Bob James and Dave Koz Stream New Duets Album 'Just Us'

(JKPR) Bob James and Dave Koz mark a unique milestone in both of their chart-topping careers with the aptly titled duo album Just Us, released today via Just Koz Entertainment. Just Us is an important record for both Bob and Dave because it is completely unlike anything either artist has ever recorded.
It's raw and unplugged with just the saxophone and piano only, on every song. They recorded most of the tracks in James' large living room, with a mic for Koz's alto and two soprano saxes set up next to Bob's nine-foot grand piano.
"Even through our decades of friendship, I don't think we could have made this album before this moment," explains Bob James, a two-time GRAMMY winner who's known as both a hip-hop icon and the godfather of smooth jazz. "We were emboldened because for a long time we didn't know we were even making an album. Everything was about our natural musical kinship, represented by the piano and sax in all their full, beauty, glory and nakedness. Where else can you hear these instruments without any sonic competition?"
The longtime friends recorded the album mainly in James' hometown of Traverse City, MI - and that's where they'll kick off their "Just Us" mini-tour, playing a sold-out headline show at The Alluvion on March 13. The run will also include shows in Mesa, AZ, Chicago, IL, Minneapolis, MN and Seattle, WA.
BOB JAMES * DAVE KOZ "JUST US" TOUR
3/13 - Traverse City, MI - The Alluvion - SOLD OUT
3/15 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Arts Center
3/22 - Chicago, IL - Studebaker Theatre
3/25 - Minneapolis, MN - The Parkway
4/1 - Seattle, WA - Jazz Alley (two shows)
