Bobby Bare Week Coming To Nashville For Icon's 90th Birthday

(117) Music City, USA will celebrate the 90th birthday of Country Music Hall of Fame legend Bobby Bare the week of April 7 with a number of events throughout the city.

Country music pinnacles the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and the Grand Ole Opry will celebrate their 2012 and 2018 inductee, respectively, in special programming focused on his contributions to country music. The Bluebird Cafe and The Basement East will host special shows each showcasing deeper elements of Bare's legacy - songwriting and his influence on the Americana genre.

Though Bare will likely not appear at the events, his presence will be felt in the music and the soul behind these special moments. You never know who will show up to celebrate one of the most legendary living country artists in the world!

Monday, April 7:

An Americana Salute to Bobby Bare: Hosted by Bobby Bare Jr. with Family & Friends

Proceeds Benefiting MusiCares

The Basement East

Wednesday, April 9:

The Bluebird Cafe

For The Love of The Songwriter: Bobby Bare

Featuring Mary Gauthier, Max T. Barnes, and Bobby Bare Jr.

Thursday, April 10:

Grand Ole Opry House

Opry Country Classics

Saturday, April 12:

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Writers Round: The Songs of Bobby Bare

Featuring Buddy Cannon, Todd Snider, and Bobby Bare Jr.

Related Stories

Bobby Bare To Receive Honor at Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala

News > Bobby Bare