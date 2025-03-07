BTS' j-hope Streaming 'Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)' Video

(fcc) j-hope of 21st century pop icons BTS released his highly-anticipated new solo single, "Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)," alongside an accompanying music video today.

"Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)" is a soulful, heartfelt serenade that expresses the genuine desire to boldly love and be loved. The pop R&B track effortlessly merges dreamy synths, vibrant guitar strums, and soft, tender vocal riffs to sonically mirror the feeling of falling in love. The track combines the most beloved elements of pop, R&B, and hip-hop that will instinctively resonate with audiences around the world. With its universal theme of love and a refreshing mix of widely popular genres, the track has all the makings of a global smash hit.

j-hope, once again, expands his diverse portfolio of collaborators across numerous genres. "Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)" showcases the effortless chemistry between global trendsetter j-hope and trailblazing, genre-defying GRAMMY-Award winning R&B artist Miguel, with their smooth, groovy vocal performances blending seamlessly to create a rich sonic journey. Renowned producer Johnny Goldstein, songwriters Sam Martin, known for his works with Maroon 5, David Guetta, One Direction, and Sean Douglas, who has collaborated with Madonna, Sia, and more, participated in the creation of the track.

In regards to the new single, j-hope commented, "With this single having such a clear goal and direction, I feel a mix of excitement and nervousness. After much thought and effort, the song has finally come to life, and I truly hope many people will enjoy it." Regarding his collaboration with Miguel, j-hope stated, "He is one of the artists I grew up listening to since I was young. I believed that Miguel's distinctive, and rich voice along with his unique artistry would blend seamlessly with the song, and as expected, it turned out amazing."

Regarding the collaboration, Miguel commented, "Sweet Dreams is really a nice reprieve, and I'm happy I got to pair with j-hope on his track."

The single was unveiled along with a visually mesmerizing music video. The music video brings to life the fluttering thrill of falling in love through the whimsical imagery of a floating house in the sky that expands as love grows. j-hope is seen walking down the street as the floating house follows him. While the street feels more grounded in reality, the people he encounters on the street also seem to exude an otherworldly and ethereal aura. The alternating shots between the spaces symbolizing dream (the house in the sky) and reality (the street) blur the boundaries between the two. This concept is a visual ode to the track's theme of a dreamlike love, fully enveloping viewers in its surreal, alluring ambiance.

The release of the new single comes on the heels of the launch of j-hope's first-ever solo world tour, 'HOPE ON THE STAGE.' The tour will feature a total of 31 shows in 15 cities across the world, including Los Angeles' BMO Stadium shows on April 4 and 6, where he makes history as the first male solo Korean artist to headline a stadium concert in North America. The sold-out Seoul concert from February 28 till March 2 at KSPO Dome, which marked the start of the tour, received a perfect five-star review from NME, which praised the show as proof of j-hope's love for the stage, "reinforcing by himself with a set that highlights his multi-faceted talents and allows him to burn more powerfully than ever." Last month, he also unveiled a surprise collaboration track "LV Bag (feat. j-hope of BTS & Pharrell Williams)" with Don Toliver, produced by Pharrell Williams for Louis Vuitton's Men's Fall-Winter 2025 Show.

Related Stories

j-hope of BTS Recruits Miguel For 'Sweet Dreams'

Justin Timberlake Leads Lollapalooza Berlin Lineup

BTS' j-hope Opened Le Gala Des Pieces Juanes In Paris

BTS Star j-hope To Perform At Le Gala des Pieces Jaunes

News > j-hope