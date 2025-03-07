David Guetta And Sia Reunite With 'Beautiful People'

(Warner) 14x Grammy-nominated global icon David Guetta teams up with 9x Grammy-nominated superstar Sia once more for the powerful new anthem, "Beautiful People."

"I'm so happy to be back working with Sia again!" says Guetta. "She's one of the greatest voices and songwriters of our generation, and it feels like we've had this special connection ever since we wrote 'Titanium' back in 2011."

From the legendary duo that created worldwide smash hits like "Titanium" (3.7 billion streams), "Flames" (1.8 billion streams), "Bang My Head" (950 million streams), "She Wolf" (850 million streams) and many more, "Beautiful People" is a dancefloor-ready banger for the ages. Guetta and Sia prove once again their undeniable chemistry together, having earned 35 Platinum records, 8 billion streams, 5 billion video views, and 6 million singles sold with their previous collaborations.

"Beautiful People" continues a legendary run for Guetta, who is about to kick off his residency at LIV Beach at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on March 22. His recent single "Forever Young" with Ava Max and 80's hitmakers Alphaville is currently Top 10 at Top 40 radio, and recently reached #1 on Billboard's Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart, giving Guetta his record-breaking 17th chart-topper at Dance Radio. He now has the most #1s since the chart first began in 2003.

"Forever Young" was preceded by Guetta's collaboration with OneRepublic, "I Don't Wanna Wait," and his Grammy-nominated smash hits "I'm Good (Blue)" with Bebe Rexha and "Baby Don't Hurt Me" with Anne-Marie and Coi Leray.

