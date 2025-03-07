Emily Ann Roberts Adds Second Hometown Show

(117) Country music standout Emily Ann Roberts wanted to give her hometown fans another chance to see her live at the Bijou Theatre on November 7, after selling out her first show in record time. The pair of shows will mark her first time headlining in Knoxville since her sold-out Can't Hide Country album release show in 2023. The addition of this second date highlights Emily Ann's deep appreciation for her fans and emphasizes the growing demand for her live performances.

"I am so blown away by my hometown! I can't sleep at night thinking folks didn't get a chance to get tickets so I knew we had to add a 2nd night. We are gonna do everything we can do to make these shows as special as the fans have made us feel selling it out!!!" said Emily Ann.

This hometown show will be amidst a whirlwind year for Emily Ann, which has seen her share the stage with country music stalwarts Blake Shelton and Clint Black as well as the next generation of stars, Cody Johnson and Megan Moroney. She also just released her single "Easy Does It," which has earned praise from fans and critics alike - having secured her SiriusXM The Highway's On The Horizon and CMT Hot 20 Countdown's fan-voted Heatseeker, amongst other recognition.

In addition to her upcoming live performances, Emily Ann is gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated new single, "Scratching Out A Living," on March 14. The track could be an autobiographical account of her unending work ethic, and reflects on the relatable experiences of anyone working hard for a living.

Emily Ann Roberts Tour Dates:

March 7 - Boston, Mass. - TD Garden*

March 8 - Albany, N.Y. - MVP Arena*

March 13 - Greenville, S.C. - Bon Secours Wellness Arena*

March 14 - North Charleston, S.C. - North Charleston Coliseum*

March 15 - Atlanta, Georgia - State Farm Arena*

March 20 - Baltimore, Md. - CFG Bank Arena*

March 21 - Uncasville, Conn. - Mohegan Sun Arena*

March 22 - State College, Pa. - Bryce Jordan Center*

April 12 - St. Charles, Mo. - Family Arena+

April 24 - Fishers, Ind. - Fishers Event Center^

April 25 - St. Louis, Mo. - The Factory^

April 26 - Lafayette, La. - Cajundome=

June 6 - Madison, Wis. - Breese Stevens Field^+

June 21 - San Antonio, Texas - Frost Bank Center=

Aug. 23 - Cedarburg, Wis. - Country in the Burg

September 14 - Loma, Colo. - Pickin' in the Rockies

September 18 - West Valley City, Utah - Maverick Center^

September 19 - Idaho Falls, Idaho - Mountain America Center^

September 20 - Stateline, Nev. - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's^

November 8 - Knoxville, Tenn. - Bijou Theatre

*supporting Blake Shelton's "Friends & Heroes" Tour with Trace Adkins, Craig Morgan and Deana Carter

+supporting Clint Black

^supporting Megan Moroney

=supporting Cody Johnson

