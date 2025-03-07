English Teacher Announce North American Tour

(Mercury) Mercury Prize Award-winning and BRIT Award-nominated UK band English Teacher return to the road in North America for a much-anticipated fall 2025 headline tour.

The band, who closed out 2024 with a whirlwind of critical acclaim, including a cover with Notion Magazine, profiles in The Standard, Sunday Times and British Vogue, in addition to outlets like NME, Consequence, PASTE and more spotlighting them across coveted "Best Of 2024" year end lists, will kick off the tour on September 9 in Seattle, WA at Madame Lou's. From there they head down the West Coast with a stop on September 13 in Los Angeles, CA at The Roxy, and conclude on September 21 in Atlanta, GA at Shaky Knees Music Festival.

The band are touring in support of their unanimously acclaimed 2024 full-length debut LP, This Could Be Texas. NME awarded it a rare "5-out-of-5 star" perfect score, going on to profess, "What you have in 'This Could Be Texas' is everything you want from a debut; a truly original effort from start to finish, an adventure in sound and words, and a landmark statement." Grading it "9-out-of-10," The Line Of Best Fit assured, "As they continue to garner attention, it's evident that English Teacher's rise is very well-deserved and only just beginning." However, Pitchfork put it best, "The band's name couldn't be more apt-it's here to school us in 50 minutes. They sweep up myriad literary and cultural references and dabble in several genres to dole out endlessly twisting melodies."

In 2025, English Teacher notably garnered the coveted "Mercury Prize" for This Could Be Texas. Powered by standouts such as "The World's Biggest Paving Slab," "Nearly Daffodils," and "R&B," the record has amassed tens of millions of streams. All signs point to a massive 2025 for English Teacher. Stay tuned for more music soon.

TOUR DATES

9/9 Seattle, WA Madame Lou's

9/10 Portland, OR Polaris Hall

9/12 San Francisco, CA Rickshaw Stop

9/13 Los Angeles, CA The Roxy

9/16 Salt Lake City, UT Kilby Court

9/17 Denver, CO Lost Lake

9/19 Austin, TX The Ballroom

9/21 Atlanta, GA Shaky Knees Music Festival

