English Teacher Announce North American Tour

(Mercury) Mercury Prize Award-winning and BRIT Award-nominated UK band English Teacher return to the road in North America for a much-anticipated fall 2025 headline tour.
The band, who closed out 2024 with a whirlwind of critical acclaim, including a cover with Notion Magazine, profiles in The Standard, Sunday Times and British Vogue, in addition to outlets like NME, Consequence, PASTE and more spotlighting them across coveted "Best Of 2024" year end lists, will kick off the tour on September 9 in Seattle, WA at Madame Lou's. From there they head down the West Coast with a stop on September 13 in Los Angeles, CA at The Roxy, and conclude on September 21 in Atlanta, GA at Shaky Knees Music Festival.
The band are touring in support of their unanimously acclaimed 2024 full-length debut LP, This Could Be Texas. NME awarded it a rare "5-out-of-5 star" perfect score, going on to profess, "What you have in 'This Could Be Texas' is everything you want from a debut; a truly original effort from start to finish, an adventure in sound and words, and a landmark statement." Grading it "9-out-of-10," The Line Of Best Fit assured, "As they continue to garner attention, it's evident that English Teacher's rise is very well-deserved and only just beginning." However, Pitchfork put it best, "The band's name couldn't be more apt-it's here to school us in 50 minutes. They sweep up myriad literary and cultural references and dabble in several genres to dole out endlessly twisting melodies."
In 2025, English Teacher notably garnered the coveted "Mercury Prize" for This Could Be Texas. Powered by standouts such as "The World's Biggest Paving Slab," "Nearly Daffodils," and "R&B," the record has amassed tens of millions of streams. All signs point to a massive 2025 for English Teacher. Stay tuned for more music soon.
TOUR DATES
9/9 Seattle, WA Madame Lou's
9/10 Portland, OR Polaris Hall
9/12 San Francisco, CA Rickshaw Stop
9/13 Los Angeles, CA The Roxy
9/16 Salt Lake City, UT Kilby Court
9/17 Denver, CO Lost Lake
9/19 Austin, TX The Ballroom
9/21 Atlanta, GA Shaky Knees Music Festival
The Damned Cofounder Brian James Dead At 70- Mastodon Shock Fans By Splitting With Brent Hinds- Spiritbox Stream New Album 'Tsunami Sea'- more
Spineshank Reunite For The Height of Callousness 25th Anniversary Tour- Kansas Frontman Ronnie Platt Recovering From Cancer Surgery- Ghost- more
Tim McGraw Revisits 'Paper Umbrellas' With Parker McCollum- Kenny Rogers' Classic 'The Gambler' Given EDM Makeover- more
Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant
International Women's Day 2025: We Salute You!
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona
Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee
The Damned Cofounder Brian James Dead At 70
Robert Jon & The Wreck Team With John Oats And Dave Cob For 'Long Gone'
Raging Speedhorn Deliver New Album 'Night Wolf'
The Wrecks Unleash New Song 'Speed'
Mastodon Shock Fans By Splitting With Brent Hinds
Sebastian Bach To Headline The Rock from the Heart Benefit Concert
Leaves' Eyes Ink Deal With Reigning Phoenix Music
Wolves at the Gate Preview New Album With 'Parasite' Video