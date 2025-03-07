Godsmack's 'The Oracle' Coming To Vinyl For First Time

(UMe) The Oracle, Godsmack's fifth album, was the band's third consecutive number one on the Billboard 200. The record's first single, the adrenalized "Cryin' Like a Bitch," became an anthem for the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship).

The Oracle is a special entry in the Godsmack catalog, as it's the band's first album written entirely collaboratively. It is also Godsmack's first album produced by Dave Fortman, who produced both of Evanescence's multi-platinum albums, along with albums by Superjoint Ritual, Mudvayne, Otep, Simple Plan, and Slipknot.

The 10-track album is a white-knuckle ride through thrash metal, hard rock, and blues-rock that concludes in classic Godsmack style with the majestic power ballad, "The Oracle."

On May 2, experience The Oracle like you've never heard it before with exceptional remastered audio. Fans can choose the timeless appeal of a standard black vinyl, or dive deeper into the experience with the deluxe limited-edition gatefold colored vinyl. The deluxe edition, titled "Saints And Sinners," pays homage to the album's original working title and features an exclusive 7" single of "Whiskey Hangover," which rocketed to #1 on the Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks, and it is backed by the seething bonus track "I Blame You," making it a must-have for fans and audiophiles alike. Pre-order The Oracle vinyl here

Standard Edition

Side A

Cryin' Like A Bitch

Saints And Sinners

War And Peace

Love-Hate-Sex-Pain

What if?

Side B

Devil's Swing

Good Day To Die

Forever Shamed

Shadow Of A Soul

The Oracle

"Saints And Sinners Deluxe Edition"

Side A

Cryin' Like A Bitch

Saints And Sinners

War And Peace

Love-Hate-Sex-Pain

What if?

Side B

Devil's Swing

Good Day To Die

Forever Shamed

Shadow Of A Soul

The Oracle

7" Bonus Vinyl

Side A

Whiskey Hangover

Side B

I Blame You

