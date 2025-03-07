Ian Flanigan Delivers 'The Man My Mama Raised'

(2911) Acclaimed singer-songwriter and The Voice finalist Ian Flanigan has released his highly anticipated new album, The Man My Mama Raised, available now on all streaming platforms. The album showcases Flanigan's signature gravelly vocals and deeply personal storytelling, further cementing his place in modern country music.

Adding to the excitement, Ian's single "Something Strong" from the album has been added to Spotify's official All New Country playlist, a coveted spot that puts his music in front of millions of listeners worldwide. The placement is a major milestone in Flanigan's career and a testament to the growing recognition of his distinctive sound.

The Man My Mama Raised is a richly satisfying collection that not only showcases Flanigan's warm, textured vocals but also his songwriting prowess as he co-wrote ten of the 13 cuts.

"Our goal on this record was to create a new lane in country music, something my own," he says. "We wanted diversity, and we were focused on great storytelling. Plus, we were always keeping the live show in mind."

The Man My Mama Raised reflects Ian's journey-both personal and musical-with songs that speak to resilience, love, and the lessons learned along the way. The album features a mix of soulful ballads and high-energy anthems, each track delivered with the raw emotion that has become Flanigan's signature.

Heralded by Blake Shelton as a "once-in-a-lifetime vocalist," Ian Flanigan has been a lifelong troubadour touring the country since he was 17. He went from living full time on the road out of a Winnebago crisscrossing the country playing bars, clubs, and festivals to finishing 3rd on The Voice.

The Man My Mama Raised looks sure to continue the momentum, but even more importantly, Flanigan hopes it connects with listeners, entertains them, moves them, and makes them think:

"There's relatability between all of us and the hardships and all the joys in life," Flanigan says. "I really want people to feel connected after listening to this album. There are a few songs that are just fun and barn burners, and then there's some deep stuff that we all go through. I hope the listener feels a sense of connection and they have a good time."

