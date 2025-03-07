Josh Groban Previews 'Gems' Collection With 'Be Alright'

(Warner) Reflecting on an incredible body of work, Tony, EMMY, and five-time GRAMMY Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, and philanthropist Josh Groban announces today his newly curated career-spanning collection, Gems, available May 2 via Reprise Records.

This 18-track retrospective body of work collates essential highlights from his storied career to date alongside two brand new songs, "Be Alright" and "Open Hands." Produced by Bernie Herms, the latter places Josh's stunning signature vocals front-and-center above warm orchestration. With its optimistic message, "Be Alright" shines and empowers like only Groban can.

Of the album, Josh says, "I'm so excited to release this collection of songs that have played such an important role in my life and career so far. These 'gems' have been there for me when I've needed them most, and to share them on one album fills me with gratitude for all they have given to amazing listeners across the world."

Additionally, a double vinyl LP of Gems will be released on June 13 via Reprise Records. The crystal-clear vinyl will include 2 extra songs - "Broken Vow" and "Remember When It Rained" - handpicked by Groban himself.

Encompassing over two decades of definitive anthems, Gems traces Groban's impact on popular culture throughout his illustrious career. Among many highlights, it boasts the 3x-Platinum signature anthem "You Raise Me Up." He famously performed the latter during a NASA tribute to the crew of Space Shuttle Columbia at Super Bowl XXXVIII and as a surprise for Oprah Winfrey at her 50th birthday. It also includes the Billboard Adult Contemporary #1 "To Where You Are". Plus, it showcases his versatility with the likes of the Beauty and the Beast Original Motion Picture Soundtrack standout "Evermore" as well as fan favorite show stopping renditions of "Over The Rainbow" from The Wizard of Oz, "Pure Imagination" from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water." Not to mention, it includes his duet with Kelly Clarkson on "All I Ask of You" from The Phantom of the Opera.

