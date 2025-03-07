Kenny Rogers' Classic 'The Gambler' Given EDM Makeover

(UMe) This month marks five years since Kenny Rogers passed away at the age of 81 after an unprecedented music and entertainment career that lasted more than six extraordinary decades, yet Rogers' music remains as alive and vital as ever.

To mark the March 20th anniversary of his passing, fans and those just discovering the legendary singer will have several opportunities to celebrate The Gambler with a euphoric new YEEDM remix, rare Spanish-language renditions of classic tracks and the first-ever streaming releases of nearly the entire The First Edition catalog, the pioneering band Rogers fronted before going solo.

The month-long celebration kicks off today with a transformative and transcendent remix of Rogers' signature song, "The Gambler," remixed by trailblazing DJ duo, VAVO, the faces and creators of YEEDM, a distinct genre that merges country music and true EDM production to create a wide-spanning sound that has connected with audiences across the globe.

Canadian-born Jesse Fischer and London native Alden Martin's treatment features Rogers' timeless vocals over a rousing house beat that builds to a thrilling climax, making it as perfect for a Vegas club or a festival at sunset. No doubt the track will be a highlight of VAVO's residency at the Wynn in Las Vegas, kicking off April 23.

"Remixing 'The Gambler' by Kenny Rogers is not just an incredible opportunity, it's a career-defining moment that fills us with excitement and gratitude," said VAVO. "Kenny Rogers holds a special place in the heart of country music, having shaped the genre with his storytelling and unforgettable melodies. Infusing our own creativity into such an iconic piece is a profound honor. We are truly blessed to pay tribute to a legend who continues to inspire artists and fans alike. We are so happy to be pushing the YEEDM genre further into the mainstream with remixes like this."

"We're thrilled to partner with the talented VAVO, who has allowed us to hear 'The Gambler' in an entirely different light through their creative and vibrant remix," said Wanda Rogers, Kenny Rogers' widow and Co-Executor of The Estate of Kenny Rogers. "Kenny always loved trying something new and never boxed himself in, so he would have loved this remix and the fact that 'The Gambler' is being re-introduced in a cool way to a new generation while also giving his fans an enjoyable fresh take on this iconic track."

The first-ever digital releases of Rogers' Spanish-language versions of some of his biggest hits will keep the celebration going March 14. The digital-only EP, titled ¡Viva Kenny!, features four classics that Rogers sang in Spanish in 1981 at the peak of his career. The songs, which include the Kim Carnes duet "No Te Enamores De Un So-ador" ("Don't Fall In Love With A Dreamer"), the Lionel Richie-penned "Lady," The Gambler favorite "Ella Cree En Mi" ("She Believes In Me") and the Urban Cowboy Soundtrack standout, "Ama Al Mundo De Hoy" ("Love The World Away"), were only released in Latin America and Spain on a 12" single. These incredibly rare renditions have never been released in the U.S on any format.

Two weeks later on March 28, fans of Rogers' early work with The First Edition (and later Kenny Rogers & The First Edition after he became lead vocalist), can rejoice when nearly the group's entire catalog is released for streaming and download. Blending psychedelic pop, folk and country for their singular sound, the albums, which have mostly been unavailable on DSPs, include 1967's eponymous debut, The First Edition, with the hit song "(Just Dropped In) To See What Condition My Condition Was In" and the other Rogers-sung tune on the album "Dream On;" the 1968 pastoral psych pop sophomore LP, The First Edition's 2nd ("Charlie The Fer De Lance," "Are My Thoughts With You," "Things Can't Be So Sad"); 1969's doubleheader The First Edition '69 ("But You Know I Love You," "Ruby Don't Take Your Love To Town") and Ruby, Don't Take Your Love To Town ("Ruby, Don't Take Your Love To Town," "Listen To The Music"); 1970's back-to-back LPs, Tell It All Brother ("Tell It All Brother," "Heed The Call") and Something's Burning ("Something's Burning," "She Even Woke Me Up To Say Goodbye"); 1971's aptly titled Transition ("Where Does Rosie Go," "Take My Hand"); and 1972's ambitious concept album, The Ballad Of Calico ("School Teacher," "One Lonely Room"). At long last these musical treasures will finally be available once again.

Although he may no longer be with us, Kenny Rogers music will never die and now fans will have even more ways to enjoy and honor the legendary Gambler.

Related Stories

Kenny Rogers' The Gambler Given Dolby Atmos Upgrade For 45th Anniversary

Kenny Rogers' First Posthumous Album 'Life Is Like A Song' Announced

Kenny Rogers To Be Celebrated With Television Special

Music Legend Kenny Rogers Dead At 81 2020 In Review

News > Kenny Rogers