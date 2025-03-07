Leaves' Eyes Ink Deal With Reigning Phoenix Music

(CSM) Coinciding with their ongoing "Myths Of Fate" European tour, symphonic Viking horde Leaves' Eyes are pleased to announce that their ship has landed at the shores of Reigning Phoenix Music. Making a pact with the subversive metal label, the leading German metallers have found a welcoming new home for their future musical endeavours.

Leaves' Eyes founder/vocalist Alex Krull states: "We're really happy to share such fantastic news: Leaves' Eyes have signed a long-term record deal with Reigning Phoenix Music! Being united with many companions and friends makes working with RPM very special to me! We're looking forward to entering the next level with Sven, Jochen, Gerardo and the whole RPM family - we couldn't be more excited! The Southern German metal empire strikes back!"

"I'm enormously pleased to welcome Viking metal pioneers Leaves' Eyes at RPM. The musical roots of Alex and me go back to Ludwigsburg's Rockfabrik, a place where many bands and rock/metal projects kick-started their careers. Collaborating with friends is always special, and that's definitely the case here," comments label owner Sven Bogner.

RPM managing director Jochen Richert adds: "I've known Alex for almost 40 years since we've already been meeting regularly at local youth centres back in the day. Our work relationship also lasts for about 35 years now. That's why I'm very happy that Leaves' Eyes and Reigning Phoenix Music are walking a common path now. It's a classic example of 'What belongs together, comes together'!"

"Myths Of Fate Tour 2025"

Presented by The Flaming Arts Agency

w/ NYTT LAND, ATER, PROJECT RENEGADE, VERDERBNIS

07.03.2025 NL Arnhem - Willemeen

08.03.2025 DE Weinheim - Cafe Central

09.03.2025 BE Ghent - Chinastraat

10.03.2025 DE Dortmund - JunkYard

11.03.2025 CH Aarburg - Musigburg

12.03.2025 IT Milan - Legend Club

13.03.2025 AT Vienna - Viper Room

w/ NYTT LAND, ATER, HALLS OF OBLIVION

14.03.2025 RS Belgrade - Dom omladine

15.03.2025 RO Cluj-Napoca - FORM Space

16.03.2025 RO Bucharest - Quantic

17.03.2025 BG Sofia - Joy Station

18.03.2025 HU Budapest - Barba Negra

19.03.2025 PL Krakow - Hype Park

20.03.2025 PL Gdansk - Drizzly Grizzly

21.03.2025 PL Warsaw - Hydrozagadka

w/ local supports

29.03.2025 DE Stuttgart - Im Wizemann (Club)

01.04.2025 ES Barcelona - Sala Upload

02.04.2025 ES Portugalete - Estudios Groove

03.04.2025 PT Porto - Hard Club

04.04.2025 PT Lisbon - RCA Club

05.04.2025 ES A Coruna - Sala Maladiva

06.04.2025 ES Madrid - Sala Nazca

24.05.2025 DE Nordhorn - North Metal Night

25. - 27.06.2025 CZ - Basinfirefest

28.06.2025 DE Oschersleben - Rock & Metal Day'z

05.07.2025 DE Mulheim an der Ruhr - Castle Rock

18.07.2025 DE Greifenstein - Celtic Rock

