Leaves' Eyes Ink Deal With Reigning Phoenix Music

(CSM) Coinciding with their ongoing "Myths Of Fate" European tour, symphonic Viking horde Leaves' Eyes are pleased to announce that their ship has landed at the shores of Reigning Phoenix Music. Making a pact with the subversive metal label, the leading German metallers have found a welcoming new home for their future musical endeavours.
Leaves' Eyes founder/vocalist Alex Krull states: "We're really happy to share such fantastic news: Leaves' Eyes have signed a long-term record deal with Reigning Phoenix Music! Being united with many companions and friends makes working with RPM very special to me! We're looking forward to entering the next level with Sven, Jochen, Gerardo and the whole RPM family - we couldn't be more excited! The Southern German metal empire strikes back!"
"I'm enormously pleased to welcome Viking metal pioneers Leaves' Eyes at RPM. The musical roots of Alex and me go back to Ludwigsburg's Rockfabrik, a place where many bands and rock/metal projects kick-started their careers. Collaborating with friends is always special, and that's definitely the case here," comments label owner Sven Bogner.
RPM managing director Jochen Richert adds: "I've known Alex for almost 40 years since we've already been meeting regularly at local youth centres back in the day. Our work relationship also lasts for about 35 years now. That's why I'm very happy that Leaves' Eyes and Reigning Phoenix Music are walking a common path now. It's a classic example of 'What belongs together, comes together'!"
"Myths Of Fate Tour 2025"
Presented by The Flaming Arts Agency
w/ NYTT LAND, ATER, PROJECT RENEGADE, VERDERBNIS
07.03.2025 NL Arnhem - Willemeen
08.03.2025 DE Weinheim - Cafe Central
09.03.2025 BE Ghent - Chinastraat
10.03.2025 DE Dortmund - JunkYard
11.03.2025 CH Aarburg - Musigburg
12.03.2025 IT Milan - Legend Club
13.03.2025 AT Vienna - Viper Room
w/ NYTT LAND, ATER, HALLS OF OBLIVION
14.03.2025 RS Belgrade - Dom omladine
15.03.2025 RO Cluj-Napoca - FORM Space
16.03.2025 RO Bucharest - Quantic
17.03.2025 BG Sofia - Joy Station
18.03.2025 HU Budapest - Barba Negra
19.03.2025 PL Krakow - Hype Park
20.03.2025 PL Gdansk - Drizzly Grizzly
21.03.2025 PL Warsaw - Hydrozagadka
w/ local supports
29.03.2025 DE Stuttgart - Im Wizemann (Club)
01.04.2025 ES Barcelona - Sala Upload
02.04.2025 ES Portugalete - Estudios Groove
03.04.2025 PT Porto - Hard Club
04.04.2025 PT Lisbon - RCA Club
05.04.2025 ES A Coruna - Sala Maladiva
06.04.2025 ES Madrid - Sala Nazca
24.05.2025 DE Nordhorn - North Metal Night
25. - 27.06.2025 CZ - Basinfirefest
28.06.2025 DE Oschersleben - Rock & Metal Day'z
05.07.2025 DE Mulheim an der Ruhr - Castle Rock
18.07.2025 DE Greifenstein - Celtic Rock
