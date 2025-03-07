Raging Speedhorn Deliver New Album 'Night Wolf'

(FP) British metal pioneers, Raging Speedhorn, have released their brand-new studio album 'Night Wolf' via Spinefarm. Gordon Morison comments: "We've been blown away by the responses to both 'Night Wolf' and 'Every Night's Alright For Fighting', and seeing the excitement from the fans ahead of today has been amazing.

"Making 'Night Wolf' was a joy, and we're excited to hit the road today with Hit The Lights! If you haven't grabbed a ticket yes, don't miss out. These dates are going to be pure f***ing chaos!"

'Night Wolf' is an album that perfectly captures the magic RAGING SPEEDHORN have been concocting over their 25-year plus career. Flitting between sludge, crushing doom and high-energy dirt-fuelled rock 'n' roll riffs, the sextet have matured like a fine wine and honed their craft to a new level.

Featuring ten tracks of ferocious, riff-centred metal that's packed with strength, power, and, ultimately, song-driven groove, RAGING SPEEDHORN are once again ready to provide an antidote to mediocrity and pedestrian radio-rock.

Recorded with Russ Russell (Napalm Death, At The Gates, Dimmu Borgir) at Parlour Studios in Kettering, UK, the relationship between RAGING SPEEDHORN and Russell has been honed over many years - he has produced the Pledge Music-released 'Lost Ritual' and 'Hard To Kill'.

The band's drummer, Gordon Morrison, comments:

"Russ really captures what we want to achieve and understands the band. We always work well together and, frankly, I wouldn't want to record with anyone else at this stage."

'Night Wolf' is the first album to feature new guitarist Daf Williams who joins founding members Frank Regan (vocals), Gordon Morison (drums) and mainstays Jim Palmer (guitar), Andy Gilmour (bass - who also plays with UK post-hardcore legends Hundred Reasons) and second vocalist Dan Cook. This reinvigorated line-up sees RAGING SPEEDHORN not only capture the spirit of the band's DNA but push their own musical boundaries and swagger into new uncharted territories.

