Robert Jon & The Wreck Team With John Oats And Dave Cob For 'Long Gone'

(PPR) Robert Jon & The Wreck return with their brand-new single, "Long Gone," a fiery, emotionally charged track co-written with the legendary John Oates (Hall & Oates) and produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Rival Sons, Brandi Carlile).

Now available on all major streaming platforms, "Long Gone" showcases the band's ability to fuse raw, bluesy storytelling with the kind of soaring melodies and rock-and-roll grit that have made them a force in the modern rock landscape.

"'Long Gone' was a song that came from a co-write with John Oates while on a trip to Nashville," shares frontman Robert Jon Burrison. "It was an honor to work with such a great artist. Once we brought it into the room with Dave Cobb, the song took on new life with a riveting riff and a solo that punches you in the face. A song about a relationship that can't seem to mend, this one is sure to be relatable as well as memorable."

Initially crafted during a writing session at the historic RCA Studio A, the song went through multiple evolutions before producer Dave Cobb reshaped it into something fresh and electrifying. "Working with Dave was one of the most inspiring things we've ever experienced as a band," adds guitarist Henry James. "His ability to articulate and execute spontaneous ideas was next level. Any previous arrangement of this song we had went out the window. Dave had a completely fresh take, and after some back-and-forth of rough onomatopoeias, we just went for it. We jammed out what you hear today in just a few takes."

"Long Gone" is a gripping blend of blues, soul, and high-octane rock, and the latest installment in what has already been a monumental year for Robert Jon & The Wreck, following the high-energy release of "Sittin' Pretty" and the introspective "Ashes in the Snow." Each single has revealed a new side of the band's ever-evolving artistry, setting the stage for their highly anticipated new studio album this summer.

