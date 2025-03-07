Sebastian Bach To Headline The Rock from the Heart Benefit Concert

(MBM) Rock from the Heart with sponsors Sanford Health and 107.9 The Fox are excited to announce that Sebastian Bach, former frontman of the iconic band Skid Row, will headline the Rock from the Heart Benefit Concert on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at the Avalon Events Center in Fargo, ND.

This annual event supports Rock from the Heart's mission to raise awareness of aortic and heart valve disease while bringing together the community through the power of music.

Opening the evening will be Aortic Fire, Rock from the Heart's house band, featuring heart surgery survivors Pete Johnson (Rock from the Heart founder) and Gina Schock (drummer of the legendary Go-Go's.) Their inspiring performance showcases the strength and resilience of those who have undergone heart surgery, sending a message of hope to patients and families.

In addition to the concert, Rock from the Heart is hosting a day of education on Friday, May 2, 2025, at the Courtyard by Marriott -Moorhead. The Aortic Ed Sessions are designed to provide patients, caregivers, and medical professionals vital information about aortic and heart valve disease. The sessions will feature experts in the field, patient stories, and critical insights into managing and treating these conditions.

Sessions are scheduled from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM followed by an informal cocktail reception and dinner designed for attendees to relax, connect, and enjoy meaningful conversations in a comfortable atmosphere. This is the perfect opportunity to network, share experiences, and unwind after an insightful day.

This event promises a weekend filled with meaningful discussions, life-saving education, and heart-pumping music. Ticket information for the concert and registration details for the Aortic Ed Sessions are available here.

