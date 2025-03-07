Spiritbox Stream New Album 'Tsunami Sea'

(PAA) Spiritbox, the trailblazing progressive heavy metal force, have released their awaited sophomore album, Tsunami Sea, today via Pale Chord / Rise Records. The album arrives as a tidal wave of innovation, cementing the band's status as one of the most dynamic and forward-thinking acts in modern heavy music.

Building on the momentum of their critically acclaimed debut, Eternal Blue, Tsunami Sea showcases Spiritbox at their most daring and refined. The album is a masterclass in sonic exploration, blending crushing heaviness, ethereal melodies, and intricate songwriting into a cohesive and unforgettable listening experience.

Leading up to the album's release, Spiritbox unleashed a trio of electrifying singles that captivated fans and critics alike. The relentless, bone-crushing first single, "Soft Spine," immediately set the tone with its unrelenting energy and technical precision. This was followed by the hauntingly beautiful alt-metal ballad "Perfect Soul," which continues to climb the radio charts, reaching #15 on Mediabase Active Rock, #18 on Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay, and #39 on Billboard Rock & Alternative Airplay. Rounding out the trio was "No Loss, No Love," a genre-defying anthem that seamlessly fuses heavy riffs with experimental textures. Together, these tracks have amassed over 31 million global streams, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the depth and diversity of Tsunami Sea.

Spiritbox's meteoric rise shows no signs of slowing down. In August 2024, the band took home the coveted Best International Artist award at the Heavy Music Awards, solidifying their global impact. Their momentum continued with a 2025 GRAMMY nomination for Best Metal Performance, marking their second consecutive year in the category. Additionally, the band has been recognized with two 2025 JUNO Award nominations for Group of the Year and Metal/Hard Music Album of the Year, further underscoring their dominance in the heavy music scene and beyond.

Spiritbox is set to bring Tsunami Sea to life on their most ambitious tour yet. The band recently kicked off their sold-out European leg on February 13th at London's iconic Alexandra Palace, performing their largest headline show to date to a crowd of 10,000 fans. The Tsunami Sea Tour makes its way to North America on April 3rd, with support from Loathe, Dying Wish, and GEL. This summer, Spiritbox will take their explosive live show to even grander stages, joining Linkin Park for select stadium dates in Italy, the Netherlands, and the UK, including a sold-out show to 90,000 fans at the iconic Wembley Stadium. With more tour dates on the horizon, fans worldwide will have ample opportunities to witness the band's most expansive and immersive live production yet.

Related Stories

New Spiritbox Song Released By Mistake

Spiritbox Deliver 'No Loss, No Love' Video

Spiritbox Announce Tsunami Sea North American Tour

Spiritbox Announce New Album With 'Perfect Soul' Video

News > Spiritbox