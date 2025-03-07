Tim McGraw Revisits 'Paper Umbrellas' With Parker McCollum

(fcc) Three-time Grammy winner and icon Tim McGraw has released his new song "Paper Umbrellas" featuring Parker McCollum along with an accompanying lyric video.
The new collaboration provides a fresh take on the fan-favorite track from McGraw's 2023 album Standing Room Only and is now available on all streaming platforms.
"Paper Umbrellas" was written by Monty Criswell and Drake Milligan and is produced by Byron Gallimore, McGraw, and Eric Masse. Watch the lyric video below:
