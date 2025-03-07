Tim McGraw Revisits 'Paper Umbrellas' With Parker McCollum

(fcc) Three-time Grammy winner and icon Tim McGraw has released his new song "Paper Umbrellas" featuring Parker McCollum along with an accompanying lyric video.

The new collaboration provides a fresh take on the fan-favorite track from McGraw's 2023 album Standing Room Only and is now available on all streaming platforms.

"Paper Umbrellas" was written by Monty Criswell and Drake Milligan and is produced by Byron Gallimore, McGraw, and Eric Masse. Watch the lyric video below:

Related Stories

Tim McGraw Takes 'One Bad Habit' To No. 1

Tim McGraw Delivers New Single 'People Like Us'

Carly Pearce Following Chris Stapleton Collab With 'truck on fire'

Tim McGraw Wraps His Sold-Out 'Standing Room Only' Tour

News > Tim McGraw