11th Annual Country For A Cause Announced

() The Oak Ridge Boys, Mandy Barnett, John Berry, T. Graham Brown, Trey Calloway, Lacy J. Dalton, Jimmy Fortune, Billie Jo Jones, The Malpass Brothers, Makenzie Phipps, Mark Wills, Michelle Wright, Billy Yates, and more will join hosts, T.G. Sheppard and Kelly Lang along with Devon O'Day for the 11th Annual Country For A Cause at Nashville's 3rd & Lindsley, Wednesday, June 4 at 6:30 PM benefitting Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

The show is presented by Gus Arrendale and Springer Mountain Farms. Tickets are on sale now and are $55 for general admission, with a VERY limited number of VIP tables available.

"We are beyond excited to host Country For A Cause once again," says T.G. Sheppard. "It's truly incredible to see such a diverse lineup this year-our most varied yet. From country and bluegrass to Americana and more, we're bringing together legendary artists, rising stars, and even a few surprises. This is going to be an unforgettable show!"

"We're thrilled to present the 11th Country For A Cause concert, the "unofficial" kickoff to CMA Fan Fest. After selling out VIP tickets in under a minute last year, excitement is already building for this year's show. Once again, we're bringing together an incredible lineup, including Grand Ole Opry and Country Music Hall of Fame members, CMA winners, legends, and fresh new faces, ensuring an unforgettable night. Over the years, we've raised thousands for Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, thanks to the generosity of Gus Arrendale, Springer Mountain Farms, our artists, volunteers, and the incredible support of our audience-who continue to amaze us year after year." - Sherri Forrest, Country For A Cause President.

"How lucky we are to have the support of Country for a Cause in our Nashville community," said Meredith "Mamie" Shepherd, Senior Program Manager for Seacrest Studios at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt. "T.G. Sheppard and Kelly Lang have been incredible champions of the patients and families seeking treatment and care at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt. Thank you to the incredible team that unselfishly puts on such a special night each year! We are most grateful for the talent, generosity and love on display for this event. It's a reminder of how healing music can be."

