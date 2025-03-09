Cameron Whitcomb Shows He's In Control With 'Options'

(Atlantic) Cameron Whitcomb is back with his intensely personal new single, "Options". Produced by frequent collaborator Jack Riley and written by Whitcomb himself along with Riley, Cal Shapiro, and Nolan Sipe, the propulsive, roots-driven track sees Whitcomb once again expressing the strength and self-determination that has swiftly seen him ascending towards new heights.

"I think a huge part of what keeps me sober is knowing I'm in control," says Whitcomb. "Knowing my life will be whatever I make it. My entire career, my sobriety, my choices are up to me. I have options."

"Options" follows Whitcomb's larger-than-life single "Hundred Mile High". Produced by frequent collaborator Jack Riley, the breakneck-paced anthem has proven among his biggest hits thus far, earning first-week streams in excess of 1.6M along with a flurry of critical applause from MTV, Entertainment Tonight, UPROXX, Ones To Watch, and ELLE, the latter of which named "Hundred Mile High" among "The Best New Songs We Heard In January," writing, "The return of modern folk was written in the stars... Cameron Whitcomb enters the conversation with 'Hundred Mile High.' The banjos pump the song forward, beckoning listeners on a cross-country road trip."

The Nanaimo, BC-based artist - who is also set for a series of February headline dates in his home country of Canada - will follow the Hundred Mile High Tour by traveling Down Under for a largely sold-out tour of Australia as special guest supporting RIAA Platinum-certified country singer-songwriter Sam Barber on his ongoing Restless Mind Tour. Additional dates in the US, Canada, and more will be announced soon.

