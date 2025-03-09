Caylee Hammack Delivers 'Bed Of Roses' Sophomore Album and Romance Novel

(The GreenRoom) Capitol Records Nashville artist Caylee Hammack releases her sophomore album Bed Of Roses and a companion romance novel of the same name.

With Bed Of Roses, Hammack cements herself as one of country music's most compelling storytellers, blending raw lyricism with lush instrumentation. The album, co-produced by Hammack, John Osborne and Dann Huff, invites listeners into her world, painting vivid portraits of heartbreak, resilience, and hope. From soaring ballads to gritty anthems, Bed Of Roses captures the essence of Hammack's artistry-bold, unfiltered, and deeply human with press offering up early praise... "has consistently displayed a depth of creativity and unshackled musical exploration that is rare in Music Row circles." Billboard

"Caylee Hammack has demanded the music industry's attention with her impeccably ingenious songwriting and undeniably exquisite vocal delivery" Today's Country Magazine

Mirroring themes of her album, the novel, published by Podium Entertainment and co-authored by Hammack and New York Times-bestselling author Carolyn Brown, delves deeper into the characters and narratives inspired by her songs. The book is a heartfelt exploration of life's tangled emotions, offering fans a new way to experience Hammack's storytelling. Each chapter of the novel correlates to track titles on the album, with both bodies of work taking readers and listeners on a journey from heartbreak to healing. With its physical release set for June 3rd.

The music video for Hammack's deeply personal track "No I Ain't" is available to watch below:

