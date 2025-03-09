.

Corey Kent Mixes Things Up With 'Girl I Never Met'

03-09-2025
Corey Kent Mixes Things Up With 'Girl I Never Met'

(SMN) Fresh off his first ever UK headlining tour with multiple sold-out dates, Corey Kent delivers a powerful blend of country and rock with his heartbreak track, "Girl I Never Met," out now.

The song tells the story of a narrator experiencing a heartbreak so painful that he would prefer to have never met his ex in the first place. Written by Kent, Casey Brown, Jordan Minton, and Travis Wood, the song embodies Kent's signature driving, high-energy sound.

Kent shared the meaning of the song, stating, "It sounds like rock n roll. It feels like country heartbreak. It's not the one that got away... this is about wishing you never met 'em in the first place."

In addition to releasing "Girl I Never Met," Kent is currently on tour for the 2025 leg of his headlining "Black Bandana Tour." Starting this April, Kent will also hit the road with Jon Pardi as an opener for Pardi's "Honkytonk Hollywood Tour." Additionally, Kent will open for Morgan Wallen on select dates this summer for Wallen's "I'm The Problem Tour." For ticketing information, visit www.coreykentofficial.com.

Corey Kent's Upcoming Black Bandana 2025 Tour Dates Include:
/ 3/13/25 Fayetteville, AR JJ's Live
/ 3/14/25 St. Louis, MO Ballpark Village
/ 3/15/25 Grand Rapids, MI Elevation
^ 3/21/25 Dallas, TX House of Blues
^ 3/22/35 New Braunfels, TX Gruene Hall
- 3/27/25 Lexington, KY Manchester Music Hall
- 3/28/25 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom
- 3/29/25 Cleveland, OH House of Blues
/ 4/5/25 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live
# 4/6/25 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Tortuga Music Festival
- 4/10/25 Columbia, MO The Blue Note
- 4/11/25 West Peoria, IL Crusens
- 4/12/25 Chicago, IL Joe's on Weed St.
/ 4/24/25 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion
+ 5/2/25 Bossier City, LA The Stage at Silver Star Smokehouse
+ 5/3/25 Baton Rouge, LA Texas Club

^Clayton Mullen
-Lanie Garner
+Tyler Halverson
/ Support TBD
# Festival Date

Related Stories
Corey Kent Mixes Things Up With 'Girl I Never Met'

Corey Kent Marks '24 Live Release With 'Bixby' Video

Corey Kent Previews '24 Live' Album

Corey Kent Wraps 1st Leg of Black Bandana Tour

Corey Kent Recruits Lauren Alaina For 'Now or Never' Video

News > Corey Kent

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Jon Bon Jovi Addresses Retirement Speculation- Ghost's Tobias Forge Explains Ozzy's Phenomenal Impact On Him- more

The Damned Cofounder Brian James Dead At 70- Mastodon Shock Fans By Splitting With Brent Hinds- Spiritbox Stream New Album 'Tsunami Sea'- more

Day In Country

11th Annual Country For A Cause Announced- Ian Munsick Brining It Home By Headlining Cheyenne Frontier Days- Tim McGraw- more

Reviews

Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant

International Women's Day 2025: We Salute You!

Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More

Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona

Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee

Latest News

Jon Bon Jovi Addresses Retirement Speculation

Ghost's Tobias Forge Explains Ozzy's Phenomenal Impact On Him

Kill The Lights Stream 'Nothing Left' B-Side

Erja Lyytinen Releases 'The Ring' Video

Traffic Icon Jim Capaldi Celebrated With Dear Mr Fantacy

The Vice Unleash 'From The Barricades' Video

Bob Mould Shares 'When Your Heart Is Broken' Lyric Video

Justin Warfield Delivers 'Deathrock Devotionals Volume I'