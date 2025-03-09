Corey Kent Mixes Things Up With 'Girl I Never Met'

(SMN) Fresh off his first ever UK headlining tour with multiple sold-out dates, Corey Kent delivers a powerful blend of country and rock with his heartbreak track, "Girl I Never Met," out now.
The song tells the story of a narrator experiencing a heartbreak so painful that he would prefer to have never met his ex in the first place. Written by Kent, Casey Brown, Jordan Minton, and Travis Wood, the song embodies Kent's signature driving, high-energy sound.
Kent shared the meaning of the song, stating, "It sounds like rock n roll. It feels like country heartbreak. It's not the one that got away... this is about wishing you never met 'em in the first place."
In addition to releasing "Girl I Never Met," Kent is currently on tour for the 2025 leg of his headlining "Black Bandana Tour." Starting this April, Kent will also hit the road with Jon Pardi as an opener for Pardi's "Honkytonk Hollywood Tour." Additionally, Kent will open for Morgan Wallen on select dates this summer for Wallen's "I'm The Problem Tour." For ticketing information, visit www.coreykentofficial.com.
Corey Kent's Upcoming Black Bandana 2025 Tour Dates Include:
/ 3/13/25 Fayetteville, AR JJ's Live
/ 3/14/25 St. Louis, MO Ballpark Village
/ 3/15/25 Grand Rapids, MI Elevation
^ 3/21/25 Dallas, TX House of Blues
^ 3/22/35 New Braunfels, TX Gruene Hall
- 3/27/25 Lexington, KY Manchester Music Hall
- 3/28/25 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom
- 3/29/25 Cleveland, OH House of Blues
/ 4/5/25 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live
# 4/6/25 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Tortuga Music Festival
- 4/10/25 Columbia, MO The Blue Note
- 4/11/25 West Peoria, IL Crusens
- 4/12/25 Chicago, IL Joe's on Weed St.
/ 4/24/25 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion
+ 5/2/25 Bossier City, LA The Stage at Silver Star Smokehouse
+ 5/3/25 Baton Rouge, LA Texas Club
^Clayton Mullen
+Tyler Halverson
/ Support TBD
# Festival Date
