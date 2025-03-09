Daniel Seavey Releases 'Lose Me Like You Mean It'

(Atlantic) Multi-platinum singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Daniel Seavey has released his highly anticipated full-length solo debut album Second Wind via Atlantic Records, featuring standout new single "Lose Me Like You Mean It."

The 12-track project, executive produced by chart-topping writer/producer Michael Pollack (Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber), pulls from Seavey's ultimate early-aughts pop-rock inspirations while exuding optimistic warmth, introspective lyrics and ultimate creative freedom.

Second Wind marks a multi-year creative journey, crafting his solo voice and evolving into the artist he was destined to be. 2024 saw Seavey command some of the biggest stages of his solo career, including a festival debut at Lollapalooza which became amongst the most viral sets of the weekend. Seavey also spent much of the year on the road supporting Benson Boone in the US/UK and Dean Lewis across a widely successful Australia/New Zealand tour during which he previewed the album in real-time including fast fan-favorites including "Gateway Drug," "The Older You Get" and "Other People."

"Second Wind is about a boy desperately clinging on to his youth while life is trying to force him to grow up. It's a very light, warm, and slightly introspective album. A 'glass half full' sort of vibe. When I made this album I was going through a very hard time in life for a multitude of reasons. I noticed the second I started making happier songs, my perspective also started to shift outside of the studio. I started becoming optimistic again. I started hearing 'little me' in my music again and I loved that about it." - DANIEL SEAVEY

This month will see Seavey embark on his international headline Second Wind Tour, kicking off March 18th in Dallas, TX with US stops including The Novo in Los Angeles on March 26th and Irving Plaza in New York City on April 13th.

