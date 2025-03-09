Darren Kiely Shares 'Old & Grey' and 'Mulcair Road'

(SMN) Free Flight Records artist Darren Kiely has releases two songs, "Old & Grey" and "Mulcair Road." Both songs feature Kiely's signature introspective songwriting style, diving into topics that many can find relatable.

Full of upbeat guitar strumming, Kiely's "Mulcair Road" dives into the emotional experience of revisiting a place from childhood. Kiely wrote the track alongside Ross Ellis, Joe Fox, and Geoff Warburton.

"'Mulcair road' is about returning to a place that isn't how you left it," Kiely explained. "It describes the expectation of familiarity and safety but the realization that time has passed and what you left, isn't there anymore."

With the mid-tempo "Old & Grey," Kiely explores the inescapable feeling of losing someone. Written by Kiely with Joe Fox and Geoff Warburton, the track features poetic lyrics, framed by background whistles that capture the feeling of trying to move forward in tough times.

Kiely shared the meaning behind the song, stating, "'Old & Grey' laments the longing for a loved one. It expresses how we can lose our identity without those we love the most. It also describes the memories and emotions that will remain forever."

In addition to releasing new music, Kiely is currently on tour for his Never Been Here Before World Tour.

Dates for the Never Been Here Before World Tour Include:

3/7/25: Galway, Ireland - Lesiureland, UK

3/8/25: Cork, Ireland - City Hall

3/9/25: Wexford, Ireland - National Opera House

3/13/25: Dublin, Ireland - 3Olympia

3/15/25: Limerick, Ireland - Milk Market

4/5/25: Melbourne, Australia - Night Cat

4/6/25: Brisbane, Australia - Brightside

4/8/25: Sydney, Australia - Oxford Arts Factory

4/10/25: Perth, Australia - Amplifier

4/17/25: Johannesburg, South Africa - The Troyeville

4/20/25: Cape Town, South Africa - Brass Bell

