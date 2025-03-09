Darren Kiely Shares 'Old & Grey' and 'Mulcair Road'

(SMN) Free Flight Records artist Darren Kiely has releases two songs, "Old & Grey" and "Mulcair Road." Both songs feature Kiely's signature introspective songwriting style, diving into topics that many can find relatable.
Full of upbeat guitar strumming, Kiely's "Mulcair Road" dives into the emotional experience of revisiting a place from childhood. Kiely wrote the track alongside Ross Ellis, Joe Fox, and Geoff Warburton.
"'Mulcair road' is about returning to a place that isn't how you left it," Kiely explained. "It describes the expectation of familiarity and safety but the realization that time has passed and what you left, isn't there anymore."
With the mid-tempo "Old & Grey," Kiely explores the inescapable feeling of losing someone. Written by Kiely with Joe Fox and Geoff Warburton, the track features poetic lyrics, framed by background whistles that capture the feeling of trying to move forward in tough times.
Kiely shared the meaning behind the song, stating, "'Old & Grey' laments the longing for a loved one. It expresses how we can lose our identity without those we love the most. It also describes the memories and emotions that will remain forever."
In addition to releasing new music, Kiely is currently on tour for his Never Been Here Before World Tour.
Dates for the Never Been Here Before World Tour Include:
3/7/25: Galway, Ireland - Lesiureland, UK
3/8/25: Cork, Ireland - City Hall
3/9/25: Wexford, Ireland - National Opera House
3/13/25: Dublin, Ireland - 3Olympia
3/15/25: Limerick, Ireland - Milk Market
4/5/25: Melbourne, Australia - Night Cat
4/6/25: Brisbane, Australia - Brightside
4/8/25: Sydney, Australia - Oxford Arts Factory
4/10/25: Perth, Australia - Amplifier
4/17/25: Johannesburg, South Africa - The Troyeville
4/20/25: Cape Town, South Africa - Brass Bell
Darren Kiely Shares 'Weight' Video
Singled Out: Darren Kiely's Lost & Found
The Damned Cofounder Brian James Dead At 70- Mastodon Shock Fans By Splitting With Brent Hinds- Spiritbox Stream New Album 'Tsunami Sea'- more
Spineshank Reunite For The Height of Callousness 25th Anniversary Tour- Kansas Frontman Ronnie Platt Recovering From Cancer Surgery- Ghost- more
Tim McGraw Revisits 'Paper Umbrellas' With Parker McCollum- Kenny Rogers' Classic 'The Gambler' Given EDM Makeover- more
Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant
International Women's Day 2025: We Salute You!
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona
Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee
Bob Mould Shares 'When Your Heart Is Broken' Lyric Video
Justin Warfield Delivers 'Deathrock Devotionals Volume I'
The Damned Cofounder Brian James Dead At 70
Robert Jon & The Wreck Team With John Oats And Dave Cob For 'Long Gone'
Raging Speedhorn Deliver New Album 'Night Wolf'
The Wrecks Unleash New Song 'Speed'
Mastodon Shock Fans By Splitting With Brent Hinds
Sebastian Bach To Headline The Rock from the Heart Benefit Concert