David Nail Delivers 'Pacing The Cage' For 'Take No Prisoners' Doc

(117) David Nail released his adaptation of the Bruce Cockburn classic, "Pacing The Cage" to coincide with the song's appearance in the film "Take No Prisoners" premiering at SXSW this weekend. Nail effortlessly covers the deep and reflective song with his moving and mesmerizing voice, marking his musical film debut with this stunning rendition, featured in the Vanity Fair and P3 Media co-produced documentary about US hostage recovery efforts.

David Nail offers a fresh take, infusing it with raw emotion and authenticity. His rendition blends his signature sound with the powerful themes of the documentary, resonating deeply with its focus on resilience, determination, and the fight for freedom. The film's directors, Adam Ciralsky and Subrata De, sought Nail out to record the song for the film's gripping final act. Nail's longtime collaborator, Frank Liddell, produced the song with musicians Harrison Whitford and Dustin Christensen providing the stripped down instrumentation.

"Take No Prisoners" offers unprecedented access to America's top hostage negotiator, Roger Carstens, as he battles to free LA public defender Eyvin Hernandez from a notorious Venezuelan prison called "The House of Dreams." The film captures the raw, emotional fight of Eyvin's family as they pressure the president for action. With rare behind-the-scenes moments-from tense White House meetings to chaotic Caracas streets-this gripping documentary exposes the dangerous, high-stakes world of U.S. hostage recoveries, filled with setbacks, breakthroughs, and relentless determination.

"I was honored to be asked by Adam and the team to do this song for this important film. I can honestly say I had no idea the amount of work, emotion, and time that goes into these hostage recoveries. I can't wait to see the film premiere this weekend and meet Roger Carstens and the rest of those involved in this harrowing work," said David Nail.

"As we were searching for the perfect song for the denouement of the film, I couldn't help but imagine David's voice shedding new light on Bruce Cockburn's masterpiece. I've long been a fan of David's, so I was thrilled to sit in the studio as David sang his heart out. There wasn't a dry eye in the room," said Ciralsky.

David Nail continues to build on his successful two decade career, which has seen numerous chart-topping hits and critical acclaim. This song marks another milestone on his long and important journey. With his distinctive voice and introspective songwriting, Nail has built a loyal fan base and continues to solidify his place as one of music's most powerful and emotional storytellers.

