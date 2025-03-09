De La Soul's Highly Sought-After Rarity 'Clear Lake Auditorium' Now Available

(TF) De La Soul carries on their legacy with the long-awaited release of Clear Lake Auditorium, now available digitally and as a limited-edition CD and vinyl, housed in a striking sea-green gel sleeve here.

Originally pressed in 1994 as a promotional release for select DJs, Clear Lake Auditorium has become one of the most sought-after rarities in hip-hop history. The EP features four tracks from the Buhloone Mindstate era, including two rare collaborations: "sh.Fe.Mc's" featuring A Tribe Called Quest and "Stix & Stonz," which brings together hip-hop legends Tito of The Fearless Four, Grandmaster Caz, LA Sunshine of The Treacherous Three, and Prince Whipper Whip. Now, after decades of being a collector's gem, the EP is finally available to fans worldwide.

De La Soul has remained a defining force in hip-hop for over three decades, constantly pushing creative boundaries with their innovative sound and dynamic live performances. This year has been no exception. They recently performed in Zurich, Switzerland, and in January, they headlined David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City for the first time. Posdnuos also earned a Grammy nomination for his verse on Common and Pete Rock's single "When the Sun Shines Again," featured on their collaborative album The Auditorium Vol. 1.

Beyond the stage, De La Soul's influence continues to reach new audiences. Their music was recently featured in a Peloton Artist Series, bringing their classic sound to a global community of fitness enthusiasts. Last month, they released a remastered collection of "Say No Go" remixes, revisiting one of their most iconic tracks with beloved versions like "House of Love Mix," "New Keys Vocal," and "Say No Dope Mix."

