Griff Takes An Emotional Journey With 'Last Night's Mascara' Video

(Warner) Global pop sensation Griff shares the video for her viral hit "last night's mascara." Directed by Candice Lo, the video follows Griff through a cathartic and emotional journey, where the act of wiping away mascara transforms into a powerful metaphor for emotional release.

"last night's mascara" was a long-awaited fan-favorite that generated buzz after Griff first performed it on her own Vertigo US headline tour and while supporting Sabrina Carpenter's Short 'n Sweet Tour. Last summer, Griff was also notably handpicked by Taylor Swift to open her Wembley Stadium show in London.

Meanwhile, her debut album Vertigo has incited unanimous critical applause and confirms Griff as the next great British pop star. Moving through the cycles of melancholy, disorientation, euphoria and self-discovery, it's a coming-of-age journey that Griff has taken fans on ever since she broke through during the pandemic. With a 360-approach on everything from production, fashion and design, to the spiral motif long connecting Vertigo in plain sight, Griff's debut album turns the tumultuousness of young adulthood into a vibrant source of power.

Such moments of catharsis are evident on "Tears For Fun," a contemplation on the future and faith. Its existential angst is set to the kind of anthemic and ultimately uplifting songwriting that is weaved throughout Vertigo: from the euphoric "Anything" to fan-favorite "Miss Me Too" and title track "Vertigo." Chronicling those first loves, losses, disasters and triumphs, Vertigo is a life-affirming pop record whose inner spiral sparks Griff's ascent.

