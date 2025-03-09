Hear Gable Bradley And Brooke Lee's New Duet 'Silk And Sandpaper'

(CEG) What started as a simple writing session between Gable Bradley, Brooke Lee, and Mike Fiorentino three months ago captured such a magic spark that both artists raced into the studio at the top of the year to deliver "Silk and Sandpaper" as their first feature duet of their budding careers. The moving song is available now on Airfoil Music, Inc. via The Orchard.

"I've known Brooke and been a fan forever...we feel like we're living the same chase and run in the same circles - just two dreamers chasing this thing," said Gable. "When Mikey (Fiorentino), Brooke and I got in the room to write, I wasn't sure where the day would take us but I could tell right away Brooke had an agenda that we were there to write a duet for us. We definitely captured the magic."

"'Silk And Sandpaper' is about being drawn back into a relationship that isn't what you hoped it would be," added Brooke. "It's about two crazy foolish lovers who lie to themselves because they can't live without one another. It depicts the action of picking the devil you know over the one you don't. What's one more night going to do?"

The journeys of Gable and Brooke are quite similar. Gable showed up in Nashville in a beat up truck with a duffel bag and a dream. Brooke began playing in bands at 15 and the day she turned 21, headed to Nashville to pursue music. Gable's Lawless EP and follow up singles "Bottle and a B-Side" and "Die Young" and Brooke's "Call Me Pretty," "Motel Livin'" and other releases have garnered both millions of streams and dedicated monthly listeners.

Related Stories

News > Gable Bradley