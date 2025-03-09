Ian Munsick Brining It Home By Headlining Cheyenne Frontier Days

(EBM) Wyoming native Ian Munsick crossed off a bucket list venue when he sold-out his Red Rocks Amphitheatre debut last June, but for the singer hailing from the Rocky Mountain region, his sights were already set on making his next dream a reality: headlining Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD) in his home state.

After a group of fans started a Facebook page petitioning for Munsick to headline CFD in response to his Red Rocks show, the page caught the eye of Wyoming paper Cowboy State Daily, who published a story sharing the fans' pleas. The promoters are now yielding to the demand, setting Munsick as a headliner for this year's CFD on July 18, 2025.

"The zenith of my musical ambition has always been to headline Cheyenne Frontier Days. No event symbolizes Wyoming or the west better than the Daddy of Em All," remarks Munsick. "That's where my music belongs because that's where my inspiration comes from. The great honor of being the first Wyoming native to headline CFD is most definitely the highlight of my touring career and quite possibly my musical career as a whole... truly a once in a lifetime opportunity. It will be a night I will never forget."

Munsick's CFD headlining set will follow the April 18 release of his upcoming third studio album, Eagle Feather. Eagle Feather expands on the concepts of the land, people, culture and stories that inspire him, as depicted in his 2023 release, White Buffalo. While the white buffalo represents prosperity and rebirth, the eagle feather is inspired by the native symbol representing honor, strength and wisdom, and serves as a continuation of his sophomore project by highlighting Munsick's personal growth through life experiences and lessons learned that have shaped him into who he is.

Produced by Munsick, Jared Conrad and Jeremy Spillman, Eagle Feather includes duets with Lainey Wilson and Flatland Cavalry lead singer Cleto Cordero, with songwriter credits by fellow singer/songwriters Caitlyn Smith and Stephen Wilson Jr. as well as two rare outside cuts in "Drink Around" and "Horses Not Hearts."

Munsick is currently headlining his spring 2025 Horses Are Faster Tour featuring a rotating lineup of support including Colby Acuff, Avery Anna, Chayce Beckham, Bayker Blankenship, Kashus Culpepper, Hudson Westbrook and Jake Worthington. In 2024, Munsick opened on select dates of Lainey Wilson's Country's Cool Again Tour and supported Morgan Wallen on select dates of his record-setting One Night At A Time Tour.

