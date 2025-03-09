James Arthur Goes 'Karaoke' With New Single

() James Arthur returns to unveil his new song, "Karaoke," from his highly anticipated album PISCES. The track features a grunge-inspired guitar riff at its core and pulses with energy as James channels raw emotion into a plea for a partner to embrace their wild side, despite the scars of a past relationship.

"Karaoke" defies expectations, with its title almost serving as a red herring. The track's relentless guitar line is a far cry from the carefree karaoke image, instead delving into the emotional turbulence of a relationship. James sings the chorus like a mantra: "I want you dancing on the table, want you making a scene / I want you acting like a nightmare while you look like a dream," expressing the push-pull of love and desire.

This single marks another bold step in James' artistic journey, as he continues to explore themes of vulnerability, trauma, and the complexity of human relationships.

The release of "Karaoke" sets the stage for James' sixth studio album PISCES on April 25, 2025. With PISCES, he dives deeper into his personal struggles, blending atmospheric production with his powerful, raspy vocals to create a collection that is as introspective as it is sonically adventurous.

Related Stories

Watch James Arthur 'Celebrate'

James Arthur Gives Fans 'ADHD'

James Arthur and Kelly Clarkson Duet On 'From The Jump'

James Arthur Announces It'll All Make Sense In The End Tour

News > James Arthur