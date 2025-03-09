Johnny Huynh Streaming 'SAVIOR' Video

(Columbia) Rising 22-year-old singer-songwriter Johnny Huynh shares his brand new single "SAVIOR" along with an accompanying video. "SAVIOR" is also featured on his 7-song EP, SAVIOR. The EP showcases a collection of his previously released tracks including the raw and emotional "HELL ON ME", "LEFT OF ME", "MISS YOU TONIGHT", "WHEN THE NIGHT ENDS", "MAKE IT ALRIGHT" and "GOOD AS YOU".

"At its core, 'SAVIOR' is about the toxic dynamic of feeling responsible for someone else's well-being and how that dependency can slowly drain you," says Johnny. "It speaks to the painful realization that trying to save someone at the cost of your own mental health is unsustainable, and eventually, you have to recognize that you can't fix someone else if you're falling apart in the process."

Seattle-based Vietnamese-American Johnny's popularity burgeoned on social media, thanks to open-hearted covers of anthems by d4vd and more. His candor, sense of humor, and unfiltered spirit engaged a massive audience across TikTok and Instagram. He only parlayed this popularity into his original material, gaining traction on "MAKE IT ALRIGHT", "The One That Was Meant For Me" and "Cheater." Johnny, who gained the title of the 'voice of a new generation' from Seatle Magazine, is challenging pop stereotypes with his raw, emotional vulnerability. Earlier this year, Johnny released "Good As You," "When The Night Ends" and "Left Of Me," which has already garnered over 4.4 million streams worldwide to date.

Tracklist

"SAVIOR"

"HELL ON ME"

"LEFT OF ME"

"MISS YOU TONIGHT"

"WHEN THE NIGHT ENDS"

"MAKE IT ALRIGHT"

"GOOD AS YOU"

