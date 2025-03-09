Julia Michaels And Maren Morris Team Up On The Tonight Show

(HR) Julia Michaels took to late night television last week with collaborator Maren Morris on NBC's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon where the two performed a "GFY"/"Scissors" medley.
Michaels followed up the appearance with the release of her colorful new video for "GFY." The larger-than-life music video, directed by Claire Bishara and with creative direction by Blythe Thomas, features Michaels exacting revenge on an imaginary ex-boyfriend.
This release follows the critically lauded 'Heaven II' and playful 'Scissors,' featuring Maren Morris, marking an exciting new era for the independent artist.
Watch the late night appearance and the new video below:
