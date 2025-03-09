Kat Luna Is 'That Girl' With New EP

(SMN) Kat Luna, one of Rolling Stone's "25 Spanish-Language Artists We're Rooting For in 2025," has released a new EP, That Girl. The EP is now available, with Billboard Country Update building excitement ahead of the project's release stating, "the Miami native owns powerful pipes, and she's got a spring EP on the way to showcase them."

Produced by Nathan Chapman, the project ushers in an exciting new chapter for Luna as a solo artist. As Luna co-wrote all eight tracks on the project, That Girl embodies her personal growth and journey to finding her most authentic self over the past year. That Girl also features both English and Spanish lyrics, an important aspect of Luna's artistry and musical upbringing.

"This EP is the most honest and personal music I have ever written and I am so excited to share it," Luna said. "This project is a time capsule of a particular part of my life and it really embodies my story of finding myself and my true happiness. As a first generation Cuban American, it was also important for me to bring Spanish into my music to express my most authentic self. I can't wait for everyone to hear it and I hope it helps others in their journey too."

Previously, Luna gave fans some insight into what they can expect with this project, releasing both the English as well as English and Spanish version of "Happiest I've Ever Been," which led to feedback that Luna's voice is "quite compelling" (MusicRow Magazine) and that "she's definitely one to watch in 2025" (HOLA! Magazine).

Additionally, in October 2024, Luna released the EP's title track "That Girl," penning the track with Rhett Akins and KK Johnson while at a writing session at the Grand Ole Opry, not yet realizing she had written the song that would play such a critical role in kicking off her career as a solo artist. Luna also released a version with Spanish and English lyrics, with Erika Ender also serving as a co-writer. The track earned praise as a "super song of survival and empowerment" with Luna receiving recognition for how "she sings the fire out of it," (MusicRow Magazine).

The full track list for That Girl includes:

1. I Don't (Spanglish Version) - Kat Luna, Emma Kleinberg, Robyn Dell Unto, Erika Ender

2. Left Right (Spanglish Version) - Kat Luna, Cole Miracle, Austin Taylor Smith, Erika Ender

3. That Girl (Spanglish Version) - Kat Luna, Rhett Akins, KK Johnson, Erika Ender

4. Young Again - Kat Luna, Ben Goldsmith, Lauren McLamb

5. Happiest I've Ever Been (Spanglish Version) - Kat Luna, Josh Kerr, Peytan Porter, Erika Ender

6. Tú No (I Don't Spanish - Version) [Bonus track] - Kat Luna, Emma Kleinberg, Robyn Dell Unto, Erika Ender

7. Left Right (Bonus Track) - Kat Luna, Cole Miracle, Austin Taylor Smith

8. I Don't (Bonus Track) - Kat Luna, Emma Kleinberg, Robyn Dell Unto

In addition to releasing her new EP, Luna recently had the honor of making her Grand Ole Opry debut, where she performed songs "I Don't" and the English and Spanish version of "That Girl."

