Kill The Lights Stream 'Nothing Left' B-Side

(Atom Splitter) Kill The Lights, which features former members of Bullet for My Valentine, Throw the Fight, Threat Signal, and Still Remains, dropped their incendiary sophomore album Death Melodies on March 8, 2024 via Fearless Records.

Kill The Lights are celebrating the one-year anniversary release of Death Melodies by dropping the B-side "Nothing Left" and it's quite the ripper. The moshy, mid-tempo anthem features the band's ferociously familiar galloping, thrashy guitar solos and two-tier vocal attack, pitting corrosive screams with soaring melodic singing. This is how you celebrate a metallic milestone. While the band's intricate guitar work nods to the '80s, Kill the Lights always infuse their sound with a modern flair.

"'Nothing Left' is a song that discusses the inner battle that those people dealing with anxiety and ADHD have with themselves on a daily basis," says singer James Clark. "'Nothing Left' talks about the daily tightrope that must be navigated to try and feel 'normal.' The song talks about the struggle, while also recognizes and accepts that it's something you have to live and deal with. Half the battle is managing the symptoms and taking each day at a time."

Certain bonds cross any and all borders and boundaries. Kill The Lights harbor this kind of connection between them. Even though you've got Michael "Moose" Thomas [drums] and Jason "Jay" James [bass] in Bridgend, Wales, James Clark [vocals] in Minneapolis, MN, Jordan Whelan [guitar] in Grand Rapids, MI, and Travis Montgomery [guitar] in Dallas, TX, the musicians lock into an impenetrable groove that eclipses physical distance. The band is especially adept at fusing classic, galloping guitar riffing with modern metal conventions, like alternately sung and screamed vocals and breakdowns that will incite pits to erupt.

Of course, the musicians boast an incredible pedigree. Moose co-founded multi-platinum international heavyweights Bullet For My Valentine, while Jay also played in the band. James fronted Throw The Fight, and Jordan and Travis handled guitar duties for Still Remains and Threat Signal, respectively. Upon forming Kill The Lights, they uncovered uncontainable chemistry, releasing their debut LP The Sinner in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Among many highlights, "The Faceless" posted up 2 million-plus Spotify streams and counting followed by "Through The Night" and "Shed My Skin," which each crossed the 1 million mark. Metal Hammer rated it 4-out-of-5 stars and proclaimed "Kill The Lights nail the groove and the glory." After piling up millions of streams and earning acclaim from the likes of KERRANG! and New Noise, a sense of unwavering unity drives their second full-length offering, Death Melodies.

