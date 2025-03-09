Livingston Expands Debut With 'A Hometown Odyssey (The Story Continues)'

(Republic) alt-pop artist-to-watch Livingston continues his incredible ascent by unveiling the anxiously-awaited deluxe version of his debut album, titled A Hometown Odyssey (The Story Continues), out now-listen HERE. The extended LP arrives exactly one year after the original album's release.

With the release of A Hometown Odyssey (The Story Continues), the 22-year-old singer, songwriter, and producer presents the definitive version of this epic body of work, featuring nine new songs. He shares, "I can't wait to share the Extended Version of A Hometown Odyssey with you. This album has brought us together across the world, and these songs are a deeper and bolder look into the emotions that pushed me to make the album back in high school. I hope whatever is meant to resonate with you reaches your heart."

Among the new songs, lead single "Nightlight" glows with its nostalgic spirit and reflections on young (and true) love. On the track, Livingston's dynamic vocals instantly take hold, and he delivers a heartfelt hook, "I will be waiting here by the nightlight." He opens up and says, "I've been in love exactly one time, and it's with the girl I'm still with. When you grow up with the same person, love changes, how you view the world changes, and how you view yourself changes. It's so different from when I was 14. Back then, it was a flood of emotion. It took over every part of my life and all of my worries. The song is nostalgic. It focuses on that freedom of being in love at 14." The deluxe album also includes his recent fan favorite singles, "Brainstorm," "Glow," "Look Mom I Can Fly," and "Gravedigger."

A Hometown Odyssey (The Story Continues) is the continuation of the rising artist's breakthrough debut album, originally released in March 2024. The Denton, TX native wrote and produced the album in his childhood bedroom; and soon after, it made major waves independently. Amassing more than 600 million impressions and over 600 million global streams to date, it vaulted to #2 on the Spotify Album Debut UK Chart and #3 on the Spotify Album Debut US and Global Charts. Among many chart successes, "Last Man Standing" bowed on the Spotify Global Viral 50 Charts in the US, U.K., Sweden, Denmark, and Australia. Meanwhile, breakout single "Shadow" took flight as the #1 iTunes Global Song for over 24 hours upon release and cracked the Top 20 on the Spotify US and Global Viral Charts. It even boasted an appearance by Academy Award winner J.K. Simmons for its "Introduction."

Not to mention, Livingston's social following has grown by 1.5 million followers across platforms, and his audience has more than doubled within the last year. The past year has also been a monumental year touring-wise, as he embarked on several headline tours across North America, Europe, and the U.K and sold over 50,000 tickets. Touring for the first time in his career, he drew in diverse crowds of all ages in every city, as fans-no matter their stage of life-connected with his honest and vulnerable lyrics, brought to life on-stage by his dynamic and larger-than-life performance.

Up next, Livingston will hit the road once again this spring on his "The Story Continues Tour." Kicking off on May 6th in Phoenix at The Van Buren, the headline tour will see Livingston perform in his biggest North American venues to date through June, including shows at New York's Webster Hall on May 20th and Los Angeles' The Fonda Theatre on June 12th. For this tour, he has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket goes to providing critical relief and long-term recovery support for individuals, families, and communities impacted by the devastating LA wildfires via the PLUS1 LA Fires Fund.

A HOMETOWN ODYSSEY (THE STORY CONTINUES) DELUXE ALBUM TRACKLIST:

Disc 1:

"The Game"

"Nightlight"

"Brainstorm"

"Reverse"

"Glow"

"Haunt Me"

"Millionaire"

"Gravedigger"

"Look Mom I Can Fly"

Disc 2:

"Introduction"

"Shadow"

"Surprise!"

"Last Man Standing"

"Symphony"

"Half Life"

"Neon"

"Architect"

"Warrior"

"Lifetime"

"Royalty"

"Traitor"

"The Ending You Deserve"

"Godspeed"

"THE STORY CONTINUES TOUR" - NORTH AMERICA DATES:

5/6 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

5/8 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

5/9 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

5/10 - Austin, TX - Emo's

5/12 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

5/13 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

5/14 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

5/16 - Richmond, VA - The National

5/17 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

5/18 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)

5/20 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

5/21 - Boston, MA - Royale

5/23 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theater

5/24 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Center

5/25 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

5/27 - Detroit, MI - Majestic

5/29 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

5/30 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

6/1 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

6/3 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex - Rockwell

6/5 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue

6/6 - Seattle, WA - Showbox

6/7 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

6/9 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom

6/11 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

6/12 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theatre

