Randy Rogers Band Stream 'Break Itself'

(TPR) Legendary Texas act, Randy Rogers Band, has released their new single, "Break Itself," out now. The track, written by Rogers, Parker McCollum and Randy Montana, is a reflective track that takes responsibility for the mistakes which led to a relationship coming to an end. "Break Itself" is the band's first new music release in two years.

Hitting the studio with producer, Jedd Hughes, the group taps into the Red Dirt sound that made them a Texan household name, but also elevating their artistry for a fresh take on the ever-evolving genre.

Randy Rogers Band is currently out on the road throughout their home state of Texas with additional shows scheduled in the Midwest and South. On March 8th, the band will take the stage at the famed Ryman Auditorium for a sold-out show - marking the third consecutive year they have packed the iconic venue.

As Country music continues broadening its influence in every corner of the modern soundscape, the quickly growing 'Red Dirt' genre, which encapsulates the Western lifestyle and outlaw sound, is taking centerstage lead by acts such as the influential Randy Rogers Band. For over 20 years, the band's roster and traditional approach has remained unchanged and inspired the surge in a new generation of artists. Acts such as Parker McCollum, Koe Wetzel, Flatland Cavalry, and William Beckmann all began their musical careers on the building blocks set forth by Randy Rogers Band. The band's second album, Rollercoaster, is applauded as one of the most impactful collections in the Texas music scene. The influence of this record garnered the band bookings in venues once thought out of reach and made them a pillar of 'Red Dirt' Country music. In 2024, the record celebrated its 20th anniversary, and the Randy Rogers Band released a re-mastered/re-sequenced edition of Rollercoaster to commemorate the music that ignited their long-lasting journey as a staple Texas music act. Now, the band is back with their first new music release in two years, "Break Itself," out on March 7th. The track is their first release of an updated sound that still anchors to the Red Dirt genre that made them one of the most influential bands out of Texas.

