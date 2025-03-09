Ryan and Rory Take Fans To 'Truck Stop' With New Video

() Ryan and Rory find out that the best times in your truck can happen while you're in park in this high-energy anthem "Truck Stop." The sexy video for the track features actresses/models Mariah Strongin and Bryanna "B" Ferringer as partners alongside "officers" Ryan and Rory.

"'Truck Stop' was so fun to write," says Ryan. "But it's even more fun to play out live. It's got such a great groove." Adds Rory, "Lyrically, it's a spicy twister...'cause if you think it's about stopping for gas off the interstate, think again!"

Named a SiriusXM The Highway "Highway Find," "Ryan and Rory are primed to become the next major male duo in country music" (Music Mayhem). Co-written by Ryan, Emily Reid, and producer Kevin Bard, this revved-up, pavement-pounding track is featured on their electrifying setlist as they hit the road with Brett Young this spring after just wrapping dates with Tyler Braden.

Wrapping up 2024 on a high note, the "2025 Artist to Watch" (Music Mayhem) made their Grand Ole Opry debut, released the poignantly nostalgic track "Heaven's Got A Country Station," and toured with Sam Hunt and Jamey Johnson, who declared, "if I were a gambler, I'd bet on these two."

Between concert and recording dates, Ryan and Rory are prolific songwriters with a stockpile of new songs ready to be dropped in 2025.

Related Stories

Ryan Follese's Ryan and Rory Share 'Pour Decisions'

News > Ryan and Rory