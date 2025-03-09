.

The Vice Unleash 'From The Barricades' Video

The Vice Unleash 'From The Barricades' Video

(OMG) The Vice has unleashed its brand new 5 track EP A Great Unrest via Noble Demon. To celebrate the release in a fitting manner, the band has released a music video for the track "From The Barricades".

They had this to say about the song, "Sometimes rock 'n' roll shouldn't be more complicated than one middle finger and zero f*cks to give. And that's what "From The Barricades" is all about.

"It's punk song cast in our blackened mold of ferocious rock and die-hard metal, accelerating all the way until the very end. Nothing more, nothing less, but one hell of a ride.."

