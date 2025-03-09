Traffic Icon Jim Capaldi Celebrated With Dear Mr Fantacy

(Glass Onyon) The Jim Capaldi Estate & Esoteric Recordings proudly presents Dear Mr Fantasy - A Celebration for Jim Capaldi, a new 2CD/Blu-ray release capturing the legendary concert staged to honour the life and music of Traffic co-founder and acclaimed solo artist Jim Capaldi. It will arrive on April 25th.

Held at London's iconic Roundhouse on 21st January 2007, this extraordinary evening saw a stellar gathering of world-renowned musicians coming together to perform their favourite Traffic and Jim Capaldi songs. The line-up featured Steve Winwood, Paul Weller, Yusuf / Cat Stevens, Pete Townshend, Joe Walsh, Gary Moore, Bill Wyman, Jon Lord, Dennis Locorriere, Simon Kirke, and many more, all paying tribute to Capaldi's rich musical legacy through timeless songs such as Light Up or Leave Me Alone, Forty Thousand Headmen, Paper Sun, Whale Meat Again and Dear Mr Fantasy.

This newly remastered edition, set for release on 25 April 2025, presents the full concert across two CDs and, for the first time, a multi-region high-resolution Blu-ray video of the concert film (with 96kHz audio and surround sound mix), all housed in a clamshell box. The set also includes an illustrated booklet, offering a replica of the programme and new rare insights into the event and the artists who took part.

As a founding member of Traffic, Jim Capaldi played a pivotal role in shaping one of the most innovative and influential bands of the late '60s and '70s. Beyond Traffic, his career spanned decades of collaboration with musical greats and a successful solo journey that left an indelible mark on rock history. Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004, his legacy endures through timeless songs and unforgettable performances.

Originally released in 2007, this new edition of Dear Mr Fantasy - A Celebration for Jim Capaldi is the definitive document of a remarkable night of music, now available for fans to experience in enhanced audio and visual quality.

DISC ONE

1 PAUL WELLER - Paper Sun

2 STEVIE LANGE - Lost Inside Your Love

3 JOE WALSH, BILL WYMAN & JON LORD - Living On the Outside

4 DENNIS LOCORRIERE - Elixir of Life

5 SIMON KIRKE - Whale Meat Again

6 THE STORYS - Love's Got a Hold On Me

7 JOE WALSH - Forty Thousand Headmen

8 YUSUF ISLAM - Man With No Country

9 STEVE WINWOOD - Light Up or Leave Me Alone

10 STEVE WINWOOD - Dear Mr. Fantasy

DISC TWO

1 GARY MOORE - Evil Love

2 PAUL WELLER - Here We Go Round the Mulberry Bush

3 STEVIE LANGE & JON LORD - Let Me Make Something in Your Life

4 PHIL CAPALDI, JON LORD & BILL WYMAN - Gifts of Unknown Things

5 MARGO BUCHANAN - Love You 'Til the Day I Die

6 PETE TOWNSHEND - No Face, No Name, No Number

7 JOE WALSH - John Barleycorn Must Die

8 PAUL WELLER - Pearly Queen

9 DENNIS LOCORRIERE, MARGO BUCHANAN & STEVIE LANGE - Rock & Roll Stew

10 STEVE WINWOOD, JOE WALSH, MARK RIVERA, GARY MOORE, JON LORD, THE STORYS & BILL WYMAN - Love Will Keep Us Alive

DISC THREE

1 BOB HARRIS - Introduction

2 PAUL WELLER - Paper Sun

3 STEVIE LANGE - Lost Inside Your Love

4 JOE WALSH, BILL WYMAN & JON LORD - Living On the Outside

5 DENNIS LOCORRIERE - Elixir of Life

6 SIMON KIRKE - Whale Meat Again

7 THE STORYS - Love's Got a Hold On Me

8 JOE WALSH - Forty Thousand Headmen

9 YUSUF ISLAM - Man With No Country

10 STEVE WINWOOD - Light Up or Leave Me Alone

11 STEVE WINWOOD - Dear Mr. Fantasy

12 GARY MOORE - Evil Love

13 PAUL WELLER - Here We Go Round the Mulberry Bush

14 STEVIE LANGE & JON LORD - Let Me Make Something in Your Life

15 PHIL CAPALDI, JON LORD & BILL WYMAN - Gifts of Unknown Things

16 MARGO BUCHANAN - Love You 'Til the Day I Die

17 PETE TOWNSHEND - No Face, No Name, No Number

18 JOE WALSH - John Barleycorn Must Die

19 PAUL WELLER - Pearly Queen

20 DENNIS LOCORRIERE, MARGO BUCHANAN & STEVIE LANGE - Rock & Roll Stew

21 STEVE WINWOOD, JOE WALSH, MARK RIVERA, GARY MOORE, JON LORD, THE STORYS & BILL WYMAN - Love Will Keep Us Alive

22 BONUS MATERIAL - Back Stage Footage

