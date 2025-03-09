Watch Landon Smith's 'GFU' Visualizer'

(Republic) 21-year-old Georgia-born and Nashville-based singer, songwriter, and guitarist Landon Smith shares his latest single "GFU," written and produced alongside GRAMMY Award-winning producer Dave Cobb [Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton]. The single arrives today accompanied by an official visualizer . "GFU" follows "Weekend," Landon's first release of 2025 and "one of the best new country songs" as praised by Holler.

"I try to write about normal situations we all go through. A lot of it is the experience of a college-age kid, but I want you to find your own meaning in the music. Maybe you listen to the story I'm telling, and you see yourself and your friends 3,000 miles away and thirty years ago. No matter what, I want you to feel like part of the song." -Landon Smith

Stacking up tens of millions of streams independently, Landon attracted the likes of Dave Cobb to his corner. Cobb welcomed Landon to his studio in Savannah, GA, where they cut "GFU," "Weekend" and more music to come in 2025.

Landon is set to open for Riley Green, Ella Langley, and more at the GATAJAM Festival this weekend in Statesboro, GA marking his largest show to date. To celebrate GFU and GATAJAM, Landon has launched an exciting official merch line including "GFU" branded T-shirts and Koozies.

