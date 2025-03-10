Alex Warren Performs 'Ordinary' On Love Is Blind Reunion

(Atlantic) Last night, acclaimed singer-songwriter Alex Warren delivered an engaging and emotionally charged performance of his rising single "Ordinary" during the much-anticipated Love Is Blind Reunion. He notably makes history as the first-ever performer on the show.

Introduced by co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey, he appeared on the closing episode of Season 8 and served up an unforgettable rendition of "Ordinary." It illuminated his dynamic range and powerful live presence. The track also spoke to the show's spirit with its unrestrained and undeniable expression of the kind of love that you only find once-in-a-lifetime.

The single has impressively surged as a worldwide phenomenon. It has gathered over 81.5 million cumulative streams and counting in addition to vaulting to #38 on the Spotify Global Chart and landing on the Billboard Hot 100. Plus, it climbed into the Top 10 of the UK Official Songs Chart and clinched #1 in Norway and #2 in The Netherlands.

"Ordinary" sees Warren expressing his heartfelt belief that even angels are jealous of his and Kouvr Annon's deeply felt love and how while too many people lose interest in finding "The One," he finds peace in having been lucky enough to find this picture-perfect kind of connection. The powerfully romantic track is clearly making a similar connection with fans around the world. In addition, "Ordinary" is lighting up charts all over the world with top 10 debuts on official singles charts in the UK (currently sitting at #3) and Ireland while also charting on Spotify in 27 markets, including #1 in Norway and #38 globally.

Recently named Billboard's January "Chartbreaker" while also being selected to both Amazon Music and TIDAL's 2025 Artists To Watch, Warren is currently poised to embark on his biggest headline tour to date.

Now entirely sold out with a number of venues upgraded to accommodate popular demand, he's currently canvasing the globe on the Cheaper Than Therapy Global Tour. It launched on February 27 in Antwerp, Belgium followed by eagerly awaited stops in France, Switzerland, Italy, Czech Republic, Germany, Poland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, The Netherlands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. North American dates will get underway April 24 at Dallas, TX's The Echo Lounge & Music Hall and then travel the US and Canada through early June.

Related Stories

News > Alex Warren