Ariana Grande's 'eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead' Coming

(Republic) Oscar-nominated, GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum recording artist, and international superstar, Ariana Grande announces eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead, to be released on March 28 via Republic Records.

The announcement of the deluxe album marks the one-year anniversary of Ariana Grande's critically acclaimed, GRAMMY nominated album eternal sunshine, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, her sixth #1 album. Since release, the album has been certified RIAA Platinum, featuring two-time RIAA Platinum single "we can't be friends (wait for your love)", along with RIAA Platinum certified hits "yes, and?" and "the boy is mine". Both, "yes, and?" and "we can't be friends (wait for your love)", debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making eternal sunshine the only album to produce multiple Hot 100 #1 hits in 2024.

eternal sunshine was instantly met with rave reviews from press and fans alike. The New York Times declared the album their "Critic's Pick" while Variety proclaimed, "She's not only a virtuoso singer but a skilled vocal arranger and producer whose multitracked backing voices are like songs on their own." Rolling Stone named eternal sunshine one of the best albums of 2024 with "5 Stars" and Associated Press declared the album a "Triumph".

