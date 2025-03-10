Barry Can't Swim returns with 'The Person You'd Like To Be'

(The Oriel Company) Barry Can't Swim returns with "The Person You'd Like To Be". The new single, out now on Ninja Tune, marks the Edinburgh-born artist's first new music in 2025 and the start of a bigger project to come.

Opening vocals 'there is nothing permanent, except change' cut in over an unexpected rhythm, heavily inspired by the formative electronic music Barry grew up listening to. "The Person You'd Like To Be" signals a more personal and ambiguous approach, further showcasing Barry's skills as an ever-evolving producer.

"The Person You'd Like To Be" arrives after a momentous 18 months for Barry, who has become widely recognised as one of the most exciting electronic artists in the world. Most notably, his debut album 'When Will We Land?', released October 2023 and currently on over 100M+ album streams, and was shortlisted for the 2024 Mercury Music Prize and now proudly sits among Aphex Twin, Nia Archives, Burial, Jamie xx, Fred again.. and Jon Hopkins as a rare solo electronic artist to be shortlisted for the highly prestigious award. The album was also named one of the best electronic albums of the year by Billboard. To add to this, he was also nominated at the BRIT Awards 2024 in the Dance Act category and shortlisted in the Scottish Album of the Year awards.

The producer has become widely known for his high energy and enigmatic performances having sold out every headline show in his career so far including selling an impressive 15k tickets (in a matter of hours) across three shows at legendary London venue Brixton Academy in October 2024. Other live highlights include a recent headline slot at Australia's Laneway Festival, a stand-out performance at last year's Glastonbury (with an incredible live set at Glastonbury's Park Stage attracting the biggest crowd that stage has ever seen) and performing at Coachella festival to a packed-out crowd. Furthermore, he pulled in one of the biggest crowds of the weekend at Portola Festival in San Francisco, playing "Still Riding" live for the first time since release and has brought the same high-energy sets to festivals like Outside Lands, ACL, and more.

"The Person You'd Like To Be" is out now on Ninja Tune, with more new music from Barry Can't Swim soon.

Next month, Barry Can't Swim will embark on a run of shows across North America, bringing his lively performances to Boston, NYC, Toronto, San Francisco, Oakland, and Los Angeles.

BARRY CAN'T SWIM TOUR DATES

April 15 - Boston, MA - Royale *

April 18 - New York, NY - Terminal 5 *^ SOLD OUT

April 19 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel #^ SOLD OUT

April 20 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel #^ SOLD OUT

April 23 - Toronto, ON - History $ SOLD OUT

April 26 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield $ SOLD OUT

April 27 -Oakland, CA - Fox Theater *

May 2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Shrine Expo Hall %

May 3 - Los Angeles, CA - The Shrine Expo Hall % SOLD OUT

* Support from Anish Kumar

^ Support from Beewack

# Support from Paula Tape

$ Support from Laurence Guy

% Support from Chaos in the CBD

