Chase Rice Expands Go Down Singin' International Tour

(EBM) As Chase Rice kicks off a run of shows in Australia this month, the Diamond-certified songwriter announces 24 new dates expanding the Go Down Singin' International Tour 2025 through the fall. Tickets to most shows are on sale now, with tickets to new dates available this Friday, March 14 at 10 a.m. local time via ChaseRice.com.

Bringing Rice's critically acclaimed album Go Down Singin' to audiences across the globe, the tour also sees him joined by fellow singer-songwriters Cory Asbury, Wade Bowen, Pony Bradshaw, Tyler Halverson, Bella Mackenzie, Lori McKenna, Drake White, Scott Wolverton and Charlie Worsham across various dates.

The international run highlights Rice's widely celebrated artistic evolution in a live setting. As Billboard declares, "his new music leans toward rootsier, raw-rock driven sounds, trading party anthems for introspective lyrical themes," while "his voice conveys a crackling warmth of self-reflection and an easy-going comfortableness with his new sound." Rolling Stone highlights the album as "an excellent collection of poignant, often anthemic country," noting that it finds Rice "trying to do what creative people are supposed to: grow and change," while Cowboys & Indians proclaims that "maturity and clarity are the reality on Chase Rice's new album...what is sure to be one of 2024's most well-received country albums of the year."

Rice further showcased this new direction with surprise follow-up project Fireside Sessions, which features all 25 songs from both Go Down Singin' and prior album I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell as live, single-take versions with cowriters including Lori McKenna, Jackson Dean, Hunter Phelps, Randy Montana and more as featured artists.

His latest offering, the brand-new Live From Chief's EP released this past Friday, March 7 as a surprise for fans, includes Rice's takes on two songs from his heroes - Eric Church's "Carolina" and George Strait's "I Can Still Make Cheyenne" - as well as the previously unreleased original, "Cowboy Goodbye."

Go Down Singin' International Tour 2025

* denotes newly added dates

March 11 || Marrickville, NSW || Factory Theater (with Bella Mackenzie)

March 14 || St. Kilda, VIC || Prince Ballroom (with Bella Mackenzie)

March 15 || North Bendigo, VIC || Meatstock 2025 (Festival)

April 3 || New York, NY || Irving Plaza (with Pony Bradshaw)

April 4 || Boston, MA || MGM Music Hall (with Pony Bradshaw & Lori McKenna)

April 5 || Pittsburgh, PA || Stage AE (with Pony Bradshaw)

April 11 || Gonzales, TX || Cattle Country (Festival)

April 17 || Fayetteville, AR || JJ's Live (with Tyler Halverson)

April 18 || Fort Worth, TX || Billy Bob's Texas

April 24 || Anderson, SC || Wendell's Outdoors (with Pony Bradshaw)

April 25 || Cocoa, FL || Cocoa Beach Amp (with Pony Bradshaw)

April 26 || Pompano Beach, FL || Pompano Beach Amp (with Pony Bradshaw)

May 9 || LaGrange, GA || Sweatband Amphitheater (with Charlie Worsham)*

May 10 || Pelham, TN || The Caverns (with Charlie Worsham)

May 17 || Gulf Shores, AL || Sand In My Boots 2025 (Festival)

May 30 || Chelsea, MI || Chelsea Community Fair*

June 5 || Elizabeth, CO || Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo (Festival)*

June 7 || Myrtle Beach, SC || Carolina Country Music Festival (Festival)

June 12 || North Lawrence, OH || The Country Fest 2025 (Festival)

June 13 || Huber Heights, OH || Rose Music Center at The Heights (with Drake White)*

June 14 || Fishers, IN || Nickel Plate District Amphitheater (with Drake White)*

June 20 || Grand Rapids, MI || The Intersection (with Tyler Halverson)*

June 21 || Chicago, IL || The Salt Shed (with Tyler Halverson)*

June 28 || Charleston, SC || The Refinery (with Cory Asbury)*

July 9 || Calgary, AB || Calgary Stampede (Festival)*

July 11 || Great Falls, MT || The Newberry*

July 12 || Thermopolis, WY || Wyoming Discovery Days*

July 17 || Eau Claire, WI || Country Jam USA 2025 (Festival)

July 18 || Hastings, NE || Cedar County Fair (with Scott Wolverton)*

July 19 || Hartington, NE || Cedar County Fair (Festival)

July 25 || Redmond, OR || General Duffy's Waterhole*

August 2 || Cowichan, BC || Sunfest Country (Festival)

August 5 || Post Falls, ID || Stateline Speedway*

August 8 || Sunbury, PA || Spyglass Ridge Winery (with Wade Bowen)*

August 9 || Oro-Medonte, ON || Boots & Hearts (Festival)

August 14 || Deerfield, MA || Summer Stage at Treehouse Brewing Company (with Wade Bowen)*

August 15 || Hyannis, MA || Cape Cod Melody Tent (with Wade Bowen)*

August 16 || Wantagh, NY || Mulcahy's (with Wade Bowen)*

August 21 || Saint-Agapit, QC || Festival Country Lotbiniere (Festival)

August 22 || Dieppe, NB || YQM Country Fest (Festival)

August 30 || Doswell, VA || Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at SERVPRO Pavilion (with Drake White)*

August 31 || Roanoke, VA || Dr Pepper Park (with Drake White)*

October 12 || Birmingham, AL || Iron Hills Country (Festival)*

October 16 || Oklahoma City, OK || The Jones Assembly*

November 15 || Chesterfield, MO || The Factory*

November 21 || United Central, FL || St. Pete Country Fest (Festival)*

