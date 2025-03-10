Jake Wesley Rogers To Support Cyndi Lauper On Her Farewell Tour

(Warner) Jake Wesley Rogers is set to bring his captivating live show to stages across North America, supporting Cyndi Lauper on her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour this summer.
Kicking off on July 15 at Darien Lake Amphitheater in New York, the run includes stops in Philadelphia, Toronto, Denver and more before a two-night grand finale at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on August 29 and 30. Tickets are on sale this Friday, March 14 at 10am local time.
Last month, Jake made a grand return with the soaring, celebratory, and subversive "God Bless." The gospel-infused pop ballad hails from his debut full-length album, In the Key Of Love, arriving May 9.
The new song and album announcement follow Jake's sparkling glam-rock single "Loser," which is also set to appear on In the Key Of Love.
Discovered by songwriter Justin Tranter in 2020, Rogers began his path to stardom the following year when Apple Music's Zane Lowe premiered "Middle of Love" and called him "wildly talented." That opinion was soon shared by countless tastemakers including People, Billboard, Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, PAPER, and Vogue. He then made a whole new army of fans with the release of 2021's Pluto EP, a run of North American tour dates supporting Panic! at the Disco, and unforgettable performances on Good Morning America, The Late Late Show with James Corden, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and Late Night with Seth Meyers.
2025 Tour Dates:
All dates supporting Cyndi Lauper
July 15 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 16 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 19 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
July 20 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center
July 22 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 24 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 25 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 27 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
July 29 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 30 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Aug 1 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug 3 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Aug 5 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Aug 7 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug 9 - Kansas City, MO @ Azure Amphitheater
Aug 12 - Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green
Aug 14 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug 17 - Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater
Aug 19 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
Aug 21 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Aug 23 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheater
Aug 24 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug 26 - Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Aug 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
Aug 30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
Post Malone, Eddie Vedder, The War And Treaty, Jelly Roll Lead Reportin' For Duty Lineup
Iron Maiden Official Visual History Coming- Mastodon Play First Show Without Brent Hinds- Seether Recruit Mammoth WVH, P.O.D., and Nonpoint For U.S. Tour- more
Jon Bon Jovi Addresses Retirement Speculation- Ghost's Tobias Forge Explains Ozzy's Phenomenal Impact On Him- more
Day in Pop: Ariana Grande's 'eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead' Coming- JENNIE And Dua Lipa Share 'Handlebars' Video- more
Kenny Chesney's Sandbar @ Sphere Adds DJ Brandi Cyrus- Kid Rock Surprises Randy Rogers Band With Gold And Platinum Honors At Ryman Show- Wynonna Judd- more
Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant
International Women's Day 2025: We Salute You!
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona
Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee
John 5 Launching Knights In Satan's Service Museum of KISS Memorabilia
Lamb Of God and Knocked Loose Lead Unhinged Festival Lineup
John Fogerty Reveals Busy 80th Birthday Celebration Plans
Bury Tomorrow Reveal Visualizer For New Track 'Waiting'
Nova Twins Announce New Album With 'Soprano'
Iron Maiden: Infinite Dreams - The Official Visual History Coming
Mastodon Play First Show Without Brent Hinds
Seether Recruit Mammoth WVH, P.O.D., and Nonpoint For U.S. Tour