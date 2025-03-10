Jake Wesley Rogers To Support Cyndi Lauper On Her Farewell Tour

(Warner) Jake Wesley Rogers is set to bring his captivating live show to stages across North America, supporting Cyndi Lauper on her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour this summer.

Kicking off on July 15 at Darien Lake Amphitheater in New York, the run includes stops in Philadelphia, Toronto, Denver and more before a two-night grand finale at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on August 29 and 30. Tickets are on sale this Friday, March 14 at 10am local time.

Last month, Jake made a grand return with the soaring, celebratory, and subversive "God Bless." The gospel-infused pop ballad hails from his debut full-length album, In the Key Of Love, arriving May 9.

The new song and album announcement follow Jake's sparkling glam-rock single "Loser," which is also set to appear on In the Key Of Love.

Discovered by songwriter Justin Tranter in 2020, Rogers began his path to stardom the following year when Apple Music's Zane Lowe premiered "Middle of Love" and called him "wildly talented." That opinion was soon shared by countless tastemakers including People, Billboard, Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, PAPER, and Vogue. He then made a whole new army of fans with the release of 2021's Pluto EP, a run of North American tour dates supporting Panic! at the Disco, and unforgettable performances on Good Morning America, The Late Late Show with James Corden, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and Late Night with Seth Meyers.

2025 Tour Dates:

All dates supporting Cyndi Lauper

July 15 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 16 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 19 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

July 20 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

July 22 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 24 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 25 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 27 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 29 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 30 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Aug 1 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug 3 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug 5 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug 7 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug 9 - Kansas City, MO @ Azure Amphitheater

Aug 12 - Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green

Aug 14 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug 17 - Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater

Aug 19 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

Aug 21 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Aug 23 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheater

Aug 24 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug 26 - Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Aug 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Aug 30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

