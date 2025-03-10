JAY1 and Hunxho Team Up With 'Prettier' Remix

(TTB) UK rap sensation JAY1 has joined forces with acclaimed American rapper and singer Hunxho for the highly anticipated remix of his smash hit "Prettier."
"Prettier" has become a cultural phenomenon, racking up over 100 million views on TikTok and inspiring an array of creative video content from notable figures such as Law Roach, Jayda Wayda, La La Anthony, Stefflon Don, Cardi B, and many more.
This Afroswing masterpiece, expertly produced by KVRIM (who has worked with stars like Chris Brown and Fridayy), has proven to be more than just a song; it's a rallying anthem celebrating women around the globe in their moments of self-empowerment. With an impressive 200,000 user-generated videos on TikTok and a stunning cinematic music video released just a few months ago-"Prettier" is making waves globally.
Today's remix enhances this vibrant narrative of unity, showcasing the dynamic collaboration between JAY1 and Hunxho. Together, they deliver an exhilarating link-up set to dominate the global music scene.
