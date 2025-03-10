JENNIE And Dua Lipa Share 'Handlebars' Video

(Columbia) JENNIE premiered the music video for "Handlebars" featuring Dua Lipa today. The passionate track is featured on JENNIE's first studio album Ruby. The stunning visual stars both artists and was directed by BRTH.

Ruby takes listeners on a sonic experience that explores a variety of genres and showcases JENNIE truly stepping into her own as a global force. The 15-track album also features collaborations with Childish Gambino, Dominic Fike, Doechii, FKJ and Kali Uchis.

JENNIE will be honored at Billboard's Women In Music event as the 2025 Global Force honoree on March 29, ahead of her solo Coachella debut where she will have prominent sets on Sunday of both weekends.

