John 5 Launching Knights In Satan's Service Museum of KISS Memorabilia

(FR PR) Before he ever became a guitar virtuoso and toured the world with the likes of Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Rob Halford and - currently - Mötley Crüe, John 5 was just a kid growing up near Detroit Rock City obsessed with KISS. That fascination turned into a lifelong journey of collecting anything and everything from the Starchild, the Demon, the Spaceman and the Catman.
In May 2025, John 5 will open up his personal collection for the first time ever to fellow KISS fans around the world with his brand-new Knights In Satan Service Museum of KISS Memorabilia in Los Angeles, California. Guided tours will be open to the public for one month only (with a possible expansion). Current dates available are May 5-9, May 12-16, May 19-23 and May 27-30. Each will be led by John 5 himself who will provide tons of rich detail and answer any questions.
"In June 1977, when I was 7-years-old, my mom took me to Sears where I saw a record store display for KISS' album Love Gun. I loved monsters and music and begged my mom for the record. Hearing it for the first time was a total epiphany for me. And any time a birthday or Christmas rolled around, I got a new KISS poster or merch. Collecting became a huge part of my life. It's also helped me connect with the world as I've found pieces from Argentina to Chile, Taiwan to Japan," explains John 5. The idea began when he started archiving everything on Instagram but knew it was time to expand. "With KISS not touring anymore, the only real place to see this collection and go down memory lane is to come to the museum in Los Angeles. Hang out with me, I'll answer questions, we'll talk and I'll tell stories."
John 5's collection spans 2,500-plus pieces encompassing unique merch and one-of-a-kind collectibles from the gilded era of KISS, 1973-1983, including one of the only known pairs of Gene Simmons' Destroyer Boots from 1976 and his first outfit from 1974 as well as banners from the band's appearance at Woodfield Mall, outside Chicago, in 1974 for the "National KISS-Off" kissing contest.
"If it was me and someone had this I would love it," says John 5.
Tickets are on sale now at John5Store.com See a preview of the Knights In Satan Service Museum collection below:
Vince Neil Said Motley Crue's 'Dogs of War' Old School Meets New School (2024 In Review)
New Motley Crue Music Coming 'Very, Very Soon'
Motley Crue's John 5 Shares 'A Hollywood Story' Video
Ringo Starr Reunited with John Lennon's Lost 1965 Help! Guitar Found in an Attic After 50 Years
Iron Maiden Official Visual History Coming- Mastodon Play First Show Without Brent Hinds- Seether Recruit Mammoth WVH, P.O.D., and Nonpoint For U.S. Tour- more
Jon Bon Jovi Addresses Retirement Speculation- Ghost's Tobias Forge Explains Ozzy's Phenomenal Impact On Him- more
Day in Pop: Ariana Grande's 'eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead' Coming- JENNIE And Dua Lipa Share 'Handlebars' Video- more
Kenny Chesney's Sandbar @ Sphere Adds DJ Brandi Cyrus- Kid Rock Surprises Randy Rogers Band With Gold And Platinum Honors At Ryman Show- Wynonna Judd- more
Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant
International Women's Day 2025: We Salute You!
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona
Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee
John 5 Launching Knights In Satan's Service Museum of KISS Memorabilia
Lamb Of God and Knocked Loose Lead Unhinged Festival Lineup
John Fogerty Reveals Busy 80th Birthday Celebration Plans
Bury Tomorrow Reveal Visualizer For New Track 'Waiting'
Nova Twins Announce New Album With 'Soprano'
Iron Maiden: Infinite Dreams - The Official Visual History Coming
Mastodon Play First Show Without Brent Hinds
Seether Recruit Mammoth WVH, P.O.D., and Nonpoint For U.S. Tour